NICKMERCS explains why Warzone's M16 needs a nerf as much as AUG does - Dexerto

Warzone star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the devs have to change the M16 once they eventually nerf the AUG, otherwise, it’s going to be more of the same in Verdansk.

The meta in Warzone has constantly been in flux since day one. Players have been running around with all different kinds of weapons, from LMGs to SMGs and tactical rifles.

Currently, the AUG meta has taken over, leading some players to coin the nickname AUGZone – just like when the DMR was running wild a few months back.

Players have been calling for changes to the ridiculous powerful rifle, with NICKMERCS spearheading the charge. However, he believes that Raven Software will have to change more than just the AUG when buffs and nerfs come around.

During his March 28 video, the FaZe Clan star noted that the Black Ops Cold War M16 isn’t a million miles away from the AUG currently, even if the latter is the weapon of choice for players. That, he believes, means both need to change.

“I got to be honest man, the M16 and the AUG, they basically do the same thing. I mean, the AUG might be a little faster but both of them, when you’re aiming at a guy down sight, it does the same thing,” Nick said.

He continued: “A lot of people want the AUG nerfed and they want this thing gone out of the game. I’m a firm believer that if they’re going to nerf the AUG, they better nerf this M16 too. If they don’t, everyone’s going to be running around with the M16 and it’s going to be the same thing as it is now, just with a different gun. Trust me.”

Obviously, Nick isn’t alone in wanting changes. Dr Disrespect labeled the AUG meta as worse than the DMR ever was too.

Weapon tuning has been announced for Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer mode, but nothing has been confirmed for Warzone yet. So, we’ll have to wait and see if a nerf comes through for the AUG.