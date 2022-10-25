NFL WR JuJu Smith-Schuster claims that Warzone helped the Chiefs beat the 49ers

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

The Chiefs have looked good in the early going of the NFL season and JuJu Smith-Schuster believes Warzone has played a big part in their success, claiming that it might have been the key to beating the 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a hot start early in the NFL season. Sitting atop the AFC West with a 5-2 record, the squad has enjoyed several huge wins through their first seven games.

Although the loss of some key players caused many to speculate that they wouldn’t be quite as good as they were in previous years, their new wide receiver attributes the group’s success to Warzone, specifically claiming that Rebirth Island helped them build chemistry that’s showing up on the field.

JuJu Smith-Schuster claims Warzone helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers

In a press conference after their 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the energetic WR broke down exactly how the offense has managed to become such a well-oiled machine, even with players that are in their first season together.

“It was me, Pat, Travis, and [Marquez Valdez-Scantling]… you could just tell, like, the communication between all of us and the chemistry…it was like we were in the game,” he told reporters.

While there were some people laughing, the wideout was completely serious about how it helped them put things together as a unit. “We won three game back-to-back and we got off…it kinda led into this game and showed on the field.”

Of course, these four aren’t the only NFL players who are deeply invested in CoD. Linebacker Matt Judon is a member of the Call of Duty League’s Boston Breach, and there’s been some internet detective work that asserts that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray actually performs worse on the field when the new title releases each year.

As for the Chiefs, they’re already expected to contend for a Super Bowl appearance this year, but with the upcoming release of Warzone 2, the group could become an unstoppable force if this trend keeps up.