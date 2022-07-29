EsportsCall of Duty

Boston Breach sign tdawgsmitty and NFL linebacker Matt Judon to Warzone content team

. Last updated: Jul 29, 2022
Boston Breach teaser
Twitter: @BostonBreach

Boston Breach is a young Call of Duty League organization but they’ve made waves in their first season and their impact is only getting bigger as they add tdawgsmitty and Matt Judon to their Warzone content roster.

The connection between the CDL and Warzone has been strong, and Boston Breach has taken the relationship a step further by bringing in some big-time firepower to their battle royale content team.

While they’re not the first team in the league to commit to fielding a Warzone squad, they’ve certainly made a splash with their picks by stealing away two solid players and further crossing over with the world of pro football.

Boston Breach sign tdawgsmitty and Matt Judon to Warzone squad

Tyler ‘TDAWG’ Smith has made quite a name for himself in the Warzone scene. Formerly signed with Toronto Ultra, the streamer has racked up nearly 400k followers on TikTok and an additional 54k followers on Twitch.

Matt Judon on the other hand comes from the New England Patriots, which makes him a unique fit for the Kraft Sports Group-owned and Massachusetts-based gaming organization.

First drafted back in 2016, Judon has created a reputation as one of the game’s best edge rushers, a role that takes much of the same fast reaction time and heads-up decision-making that makes for a good Call of Duty player.

These two join alongside the likes Doug ‘Censor’ Martin as the public face of an organization that is still in its infancy when it comes to making a mark in gaming.

keep reading

Pokemon TCG incandescent arcana promo image header
Pokemon

Pokemon TCG leak from Japan reveals new Gardevoir, Braixen, and Jirachi cards

. 2 minutes ago
image for article: "GTA Online players demand club changes in next update"
GTA

GTA Online players demand club changes in next update

. 26 minutes ago
McDonald's hula burger
TikTok

TikTok shows “disgusting” McDonald’s burger they had to remove from menu

. 26 minutes ago
loading...