New Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals four Mastery Camos ahead of launch

A fresh Call of Duty leak has revealed the Mastery Camos for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, giving players a solid idea of what they’ll be grinding towards when the game drops on October 28.

A new Call of Duty game always means a new series of weapon camouflage challenges for players to complete, with elite in-game gun skins often the reward.

Completion of one weapon’s camo challenges mean players unlock the Gold camo. Unlocking Gold for every weapon in a weapon class typically gives players Diamond and so on.

Now, new leaks claim to reveal four Mastery Camos that will feature in Modern Warfare 2. While not a complete overhaul of past titles’ Camo system, there are some differences that players will have to adjust to.

MW2 leak reveal four Mastery Camos

The leaks come by way of Metaphor, a Call of Duty YouTuber and insider who has correctly leaked information about the future of the series in the past.

Naturally, that does not guarantee the veracity of these leaks, which will remain unconfirmed until Activision or Infinity Ward make them official.

According to the leaks, there are four Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 2. There will be the typical Gold and Platinum (presumably what Diamond has been in past titles).

They will be joined by a “Shattered Dark Matter Ultra lookalike” and a “Space camo.”

He also offered some early opinions on the camos, claiming that the Space camo stands out as one which has room for improvement.

Finally, he claimed that there are “Multiple Mastery tabs for additions”, so more could drop post-launch.

His comments were corroborated by another reputable leaker, TheGhostofHope, who claimed that the Gold camo is “pure gold” and will not feature multiple colors like some have in the past.

Modern Warfare 2019’s gold camo, for example, incorporated black alongside the gold.

The news was well received by players who are eager to delve into the challenges and unlock the camos Modern Warfare 2 has to offer.