“Pay to win” Fallout bundle has one of Warzone’s most broken optics

Warzone’s Fallout-inspired Vault Dweller bundle has come under fire as being “pay to win” by one top player as they believe the Atomic Disintegrator optic is pretty “broken” in-game.

Despite plenty of fans calling for more realism and realistic skins, Call of Duty has gotten deeper and deeper into the crossover side of things over the last few years.

The most recent crossover, with Fallout, was an exciting one off the bat. Players had hoped they’d be able to get Brotherhood of Steel-esque skins, but instead, it’s just a set of character skins in Vault 141 gear, as well as two weapon blueprints, and tracers.

It’s the Atomic Disintegrator blueprint for the AMR9 that has caught the attention of Warzone guru Metaphor, however, as he highlighted the optic that comes with it as being “pay to win” because of how clean it is.

“The Fallout bundle actually has something that is insane. It is a brand-new thermal scope that is pay to win,” he said in his June 20 video. “The only issue with the scope is on keyboard and mouse, some of the smoke that kicks up when you start shooting the gun does get in the way a little bit but if you’re on controller, this scope is going to be top-tier meta.”

The YouTuber added that the Atomic Disintegrator scope is a variant of the FSS Spectre Microtherm and can be put on a variety of weapons. You don’t just have to use it on the AMR9.

He added that it is “rather hard” to use in point-blank fights, but if you use it on an Assault Rifle or LMG in longer-range fights, you’re going to see enemies pretty much painted in luminous green down scope.

It isn’t the only “pay to win” scope that has popped up in recent weeks either.

JoeWo highlighted the Bone Structure blueprint for the DG-58 LSW as it’s scope makes players pretty easy to see. There is also the Poisoned Caress BlackCell blueprint for the AMR9 that has a rather clean optic as well.