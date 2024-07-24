How to unlock the Torque 35 in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone introduces the Torque 35 in Season 5 Reloaded. And based on everything we know, players are in for a treat.

The Crossbow took over Warzone’s long-range meta in Season 4, as its Blastcap 20″ Bolts one-shot killed enemies from absurd distances. Raven Software responded by nerfing the ammunition-type damage on June 11, ending that brief run of terror.

With the Crossbow out of the picture in MW3 and Warzone, there is an opening for a new bow to take center stage in Season 5 Reloaded.

How to unlock the Torque 35 in MW3 & Warzone

To unlock the Torque 35, players must complete weekly challenges in Season 5 Reloaded. Activision has yet to confirm when the mid-season update will go live.

When players finally get their hands on the Torque 35, Activision has already started building up anticipation with its description of the weapon.

“The bow’s excellent handling allows quick follow-up shots and in close fights the option to fire off the hip keeps you light on your feet. Pull back for longer to increase the strength and velocity of each shot and get creative with an array of Ammunition options, including arrowheads equipped with thermite, explosive, and gas cartridges,” Activision explained.

In addition, the bow carries 20 retrievable arrows, and players can use a red dot sight for more precision. Activision warned that the Torque 35 can also pin enemies against the wall, so enemies must be on their toes.

For more information about unlocking new Season 5 weapons, check out our guides on the STG, Static-HV, and Spear.