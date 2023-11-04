MW3 2011 caught in review-bombing crossfire by confused CoD players

MW3’s early access campaign has players so furious that they’re negatively reviewing 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, seemingly mistaking it for the new title.

Community sentiment around Modern Warfare 3 has been a mixed bag. The multiplayer beta put those feelings on full display, as fans love the return of the fan-favorite maps but despise the graphical state of the game.

As the full launch inches closer and closer, fans have been getting their hands on the campaign via early access. The reception has been less than stellar, as fans feel it’s “Warzone with cutscenes.“

It seems the campaign’s delivery has upset some fans on a level beyond explanation. In an attempt to voice their displeasure, they’ve gone and review bombed the wrong MW3.

Angry CoD players review bomb 2011’s MW3

2011’s Modern Warfare 3 currently sits at an 88 overall on the game’s Metacritic page. However, an influx of negative user reviews has flooded the game’s Metacritic page. It currently sits at a 3.5, with over five thousand negative reviews recently submitted.

“There’s no true real content that will require a new game, nothing different here for $70.00+ that they couldn’t just release /patch for in the previous version of the game,” one player said in a scalding review left back in August of this year, way before any portion was playable.

While most of the negative reviews have seemingly been removed, WarzoneIntel caught more scathing reviews.

It’s important to note, this year’s MW3 isn’t up for reviews yet since it’s only in early access. Unfortunately, some fans can’t wait until the full launch to voice their opinion.

As more players get their hands on the game, expect a real Metacritic page to populate, where the reviews will certainly be a battlefield. For now, steer away from 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, as it did nothing wrong but share a name with this year’s divisive entry.