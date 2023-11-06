Modern Warfare 3 players conflicted over refund requests

A wave of Modern Warfare 3 refunds hit Steam after the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access period, but other community members aren’t ready to give up.

Players who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 received the added bonus of playing the campaign one week before the full game launched. The window should have provided a perfect opportunity to experience the single-player story without multiplayer and Warzone interfering.

But instead, community members flew through the relatively short story and walked away with a bitter taste in their mouths. Players blasted the campaign’s open combat missions as “sheer laziness,” and labeled the stealth mechanics as a “bad design oversight.”

Additionally, content creators had their fair share of complaints, as Moistcr1tikal slammed the campaign as “objectively horrible.” Regardless of feelings for MW3’s single-player experience, that’s not necessarily what the franchise established its reputation on.

Modern Warfare 3 players debate if they should refund purchases

A Modern Warfare 3 player posted themselves on Reddit completing a refund on Steam after not liking the campaign.

Some community members argued it’s unfair to judge the game until the full release on November 10, when Zombies and multiplayer get added. While the other side of the aisle claimed a disappointing campaign makes it worth asking for a refund.

One player responded: “COD’s multiplayer has firmly been the main selling point since CoD 4’s MP. Anyone buying it just for the campaign is an idiot.”

Meanwhile, a second user fired back: “Shows you’ve never experienced an OG Cod. Campaigns and coop were goated, and Multiplayer was just a bonus.”

There is also a middle ground, as a third fan claimed: “The more I play the campaign, the more I dislike the approach they took with it. However, I won’t refund it because it was for MP anyway.”

We won’t see a real consensus until Modern Warfare 3 officially launches on November 10.