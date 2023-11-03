Modern Warfare 3 players slam “2009 graphics quality”

Modern Warfare 3 players have pointed out the poor quality of the game, despite having good graphics cards.

The release of MW3 is just one week away, yet players are already beginning to experience issues. The most recent release of the campaign on November 2 was highly anticipated by fans, but was riddled with issues.

While playing the campaign, players experienced lag issues, getting kicked out of the game, and having their progress completely reset.

However, not all issues with the game are based around the game mechanics themselves. Now, a bigger problem has arrived with players experiencing less-than-stellar graphics.

MW3 complain about ‘devolved’ graphics

One player posted a screenshot to Reddit of the state of the graphics in MW3. This was accompanied by their graphics card specifications, which were well over the minimum required graphics for the game.

Another user supported the claim, stating that they too thought something was off with the graphics: more specifically, with one of the characters from the campaign.

“It’s amazing how we’ve devolved from MW19,” said another user.

Sledgehammer Games has not commented on the lack of graphic quality or the issues surrounding it. November 10 is the global release date for MW3.