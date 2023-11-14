Modern Warfare 3 becomes worst reviewed Call of Duty of all time

The reviews are in, and it’s not looking good for Modern Warfare 3, as it has officially hit the bottom of the pile for Call of Duty scores at launch.

By and large, MW3 has received a lot of praise from the wider community. It has brought back a number of features that players love, as well as remastering the fan-favorite Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps.

This is in stark contrast to last year’s entry — also called Modern Warfare 2 — which bombed in the court of public opinion, despite becoming the best-selling COD launch of all time.

While the reviews have slowly been dropping off in recent years in COD, with MW2 and Vanguard not exactly setting the world alight, Modern Warfare III has fallen below them all.

Modern Warfare 3 reviews worst of all time

Activision Modern Warfare 3 reveal cover

Looking at review scores on Metacritic, Modern Warfare 3 sits at a score of just 53. These critic reviews are based largely upon the campaign, when reviews first started to come out, so aren’t always fully reflective of the game in its entirety.

This 53 is far below other titles in the franchise. For comparison, MWII got 75, Vanguard got 73, and Black Ops Cold War got 76.

This is a huge contrast to some of the top COD games, with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007) and Modern Warfare 2 (2009) clocking in at 94 each, while the likes of Warzone got 88 and Black Ops 1 got 87.

Dexerto gave the game a score of 3 out of 5 in our review, with the fun multiplayer experience salvaging what was a lackluster campaign — an area of the game that most complaints are focused on.

No doubt players will mostly judge the game on multiplayer and how much they enjoy that, rather than the campaign, but it definitely doesn’t look good for Sledgehammer Games’ latest effort.