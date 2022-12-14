How to save custom builds in MW2 & Warzone 2

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

The new Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 updates stealthily added the option to save custom builds – here’s how it works.

Activision’s deployment of Season 1 Reloaded for MW2 and Warzone 2 comes packed with a whole host of noteworthy changes. For one, the iconic Shipment map has returned for the Modern Warfare sequel’s multiplayer component.

Meanwhile, Warzone 2 received a Stronghold count increase, in addition to balance adjustments for enemy AI. And players of both have been introduced to the new Groups social feature, courtesy of Season 1 Reloaded.

The newly released update boasts a few quality-of-life improvements that developers left out of the patch notes, however. Most notably, players MW2 and WZ2 users can finally save their custom builds.

Here’s how to save your custom MW2 and Warzone 2 builds

Utilizing the new feature seems simple enough, given that it only requires a few steps. While customizing the weapon whose build they’d like to save, players can find a new “Save Custom Mod” tab on the screen’s bottom-left corner.

Clicking the aforementioned button will open a save box in which users can name the weapon. Information featured in the box itself suggests five “Saved Weapons Slots” are available at this time.

Popular streamer JGOD shared footage of the MW2 and Warzone 2 custom builds option in action.

Though this marks a welcome addition to the two shooters, saving custom builds should have been incorporated from the start as JGOD noted.

After all, this particular option was pretty standard fare in Call of Duty titles of the past. Why it didn’t launch with Modern Warfare 2 and the Warzone sequel is anyone’s guess.