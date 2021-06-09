MuTeX shows off 'meta' LC10 Warzone loadout after breaking Season 3 records - Dexerto

MuTex has had an incredible season 3 of Warzone, with the Nakatomi Plaza vault event helping him break some incredible records with ludicrously high-kill games. Now, he thinks this LC10 loadout could be a gamechanger.

The meta has been blasted wide in Season 3, with so many weapons viable to use and eliminate enemies across Verdansk. In the SMG class alone, there are at least four top-tier weapons you should be utilizing. This doesn’t even include the ‘SMG build’ assault rifles such as the XM4 or the recently-nerfed FARA 83.

One of those that has gained popularity is the LC-10 SMG from Black Ops Cold War. You might’ve already tried it out, but this build from MuTeX is slightly more unique.

Here’s how he decks his out to dominate Verdansk.

MuTeX’s LC-10 Warzone class

MuTeX has clearly mastered the current Warzone meta, becoming a one-man army during the Season 3 Reloaded event with massive games and high kill matches.

This LC-10 class is one he clearly approves of, pairing it with a Kar98k marksman rifle for max damage at all ranges. It looks slightly different to the standard build, though. Here’s what he puts on it:

Attachments

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 13.9” Task Force

13.9” Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Obviously, as with every weapon loadout, it’s worth trying out and getting a feel for how you like it. For example, many players will opt for an Underbarrel attachment rather than the Tiger Team Spotlight, though the latter is certainly becoming more and more common across Verdansk.

Warzone Season 4 is right around the corner and, barring any major weapon balancing changes, this LC10 class could be a great way to get going in the new season.

This may be all set to change, though, as it is being reported that the CoD 2021 release will bring a brand new map to Warzone. It will apparently be called Pacific, and will be set during World War 2 in the Pacific theater.