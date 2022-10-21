Modern Warfare 2 writers want to make a Ghost spinoff

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s creative leads want to develop a spinoff based on the origins of Simon “Ghost” Riley.

Having first appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, Ghost arguably counts among the better-known Call of Duty characters. Other entries in the series have even featured his likeness for customization purposes.

Many will recall the Task Force 141 member starring in the Modern Warfare 2: Ghost comic series, which follows his pre-special forces adventures.

Yet, some Call of Duty developers want to take a shot at exploring Ghost’s origin story with a bit more depth.

Modern Warfare 2 devs want a spinoff focused on Ghost

Narrative Director Jeffrey Negus and Head Writer Brian Bloom revealed their dream Call of Duty spinoff project during an interview with IGN. “Yeah, I’m going to say it. Ghost’s origin story,” Bloom told the publication when asked about the ideal one-off game.

According to Bloom, other developers bear a similar interest in taking a closer look at Ghost’s past. The writer noted the character’s iconic mask and other “superficial elements” presented the team with interesting questions while developing the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 release.

“And exploring that, and looking at that would be something I think the audience would love, and we would love to get into,” he continued.

Activision Blizzard Simon “Ghost” Riley in MW2 (2022)

Negus chimed in as well, saying thoughts about a potential Ghost spinoff never stray far from internal discussions. “It’s hard for us not to jam on like, ‘Man, wouldn’t that be cool?’”

Fortunately, Call of Duty fans interested in seeing more of Ghost in action won’t have to wait very long. The character will return for the Modern Warfare (2019) sequel, which lands in stores at the end of this month.

This year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hits PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on October 28.