Modern Warfare 2 voice actors for all characters

Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, bringing with it a host of Campaign characters both old and new. Here is the full cast of voice actors in MW2 and the characters they brought to life.

Modern Warfare 2 is launching with 15 different characters in the Campaign, who will also be playable in multiplayer, Warzone, and potentially in the so-far secretive DMZ mode.

While there is still more to come with seasonal updates, the launch characters have already picked up some fanfare, whether they’re new or returning.

We’ve seen the likes of Barry Sloane reprise his role as Price, as well as characters like Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas make their entry into the franchise.

Here’s the full cast and list of voice actors in Modern Warfare 2, as shown in the Campaign credits:

Alain Mesa: Alejandro Vargas

Barry Sloane: Captain John Price

Neil Ellice: John ‘Soap’ MacTavish

Stefan Kapicic: Nikolai

Mari Elisa Camargo: Valeria Garza

Ramon Fernandez: Diego Salgado

Elliot Knight: Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick

Claudia Doumit: Farah Karim

Samuel Roukin: Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley

Glenn Moreshower: General Shepard

Ibrahim Renno: Hassan Zyani

Rya Kihlstedt: Kate Laswell

Ace Marrero: Nunez

Warren Kole: Philip Graves

Bayardo De Murguia: Rodolfo Parra

Alongside Sloane, there are some other recognizable names on the list too. Glenn Moreshower was also the FBI announcer in Black Ops 2, as well as the Overlord announcer in the original MW2 (2009).

Samuel Roukin also played a Snatcher in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, while Alain Mesa has voiced characters in Saints Row, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout 4, and more.

While it’s still early days for Modern Warfare 2, players will have to get very acquainted with these voices and their characters in the coming years, especially when Warzone 2 launches.