Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 datamine reveals return of fan-favorite game modes

The latest Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 datamines show that multiple popular game modes are on the way to both titles.

The countdown to MW2 & WZ2 Season 3 is underway and dataminers are hard at work trying to catch peeks at what the Call of Duty devs are bringing to the table in the next era of the current games.

While we know to expect a few things, like Plunder’s arrival in Warzone 2 & Gunfight in Modern Warfare 2, we now know a little more about what to expect, as well as a few fresh pieces of information thanks to the latest set of mines.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 datamines unearth game modes

The info comes courtesy of BKTOOR on Twitter who did all the digging. In their search, they came across a good mix of expected and surprising updates.

Plunder is indeed back, with icons for Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads all being uncovered. Another one for the long-awaited Warzone 2 Ranked mode was also found. There’s no promise that these will both show up right at launch in Season 3, but they’re clearly on the horizon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On the Modern Warfare 2 side, the already-confirmed Gunfight also received some artwork, with two unexpected entrants in Capture The Flag and Demolition also coming to the party.

Article continues after ad

Fans had hoped that CTF would make its return in time for the Call of Duty League season so it could serve as a replacement for Control, which has been viewed as subpar in recent titles by some on the pro side of things, but it is far too late in the season for that major of a change.

It’s still unclear when these modes will roll out across the season, and as with all early leaks, it’s important to remember that things could still change before S3 launches in mid-April.