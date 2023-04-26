When is Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2?

Running into an invisible opponent is the last thing you want to go up against in Warzone 2.

Developers have yet to confirm a release date for Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but we do have an idea of what’s coming and a possible timeframe.

Season 3 brought a number of huge changes to both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Battle royale fans received a new Gulag map, Resurgence on Al Mazrah, and a long list of weapon balancing changes. As for multiplayer, Infinity Ward added two new 6v6 maps and finally brought back Gunfight.

The mid-season update adds even more content, but when will it be, and what will it bring when it comes?

Activision Modern Warfare 2 is set to receive more content in Season 3 Reloaded.

When does MW2 and WZ2 Season 3 Reloaded start?

Reloaded updates typically come halfway through seasons, and the Season 3 Battle Pass expires on June 14.

With that in mind, we expect Season 3 Reloaded to arrive on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, although this is yet to be officially confirmed by the developers.

Is Warzone 2 Ranked coming in Season 3 Reloaded?

Activision has yet to confirm an official release date for Warzone 2 Ranked. We know that the game mode is coming at some point between now and June 14. Despite a few tidbits, there has also been no explanation from the developers over how ranked will work in Warzone 2.

Treyarch and Raven Software teamed up to develop the game mode. Community members praised Treyarch for its work on MW2 Ranked Play, and WZ2 will use a similar Top 250 system. Warzone Ranked used its own ruleset, restricting certain elements from the standard battle royale experience.

We also know that the game mode has only been confirmed for Trios.

New weapons coming in Season 3 Reloaded

The Call of Duty Japan account accidentally revealed that a classic Modern Warfare weapon will be arriving in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded. Fans caught wind of a weapon in the Season 3 roadmap resembling the iconic Tec-9 pistol, alongside another mystery secondary weapon.

The Call of Duty Japan account revealed that the unknown weapon is an automatic .50, an alternative name for the Desert Eagle handgun. This would be the first iteration of a Desert Eagle to be fully automatic. We’ll just have to wait and see if it ends up being as deadly as some fear.

That’s everything we know about Season 3 Reloaded so far. We will provide an update when the developers unveil more information.