Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Daily Login Rewards: End date, new Weapon Blueprint, more

Both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have taken a page out of CoD Mobile’s book with the arrival of Daily Login Rewards. From how the new system works to a rundown of the first rewards on offer, here’s what you need to know.

When it comes to Call of Duty, as has been widely documented in the past, a fair few gamers play CoD and nothing else but CoD. Rather than hopping from one title to another, CoD is more of a fixture to this section of the community that constantly jump in no matter what.

While there’s already a great deal of content for said players to sift through, especially with new seasonal updates always just on the horizon, Activision has now copied a system found in CoD Mobile over to its mainline entries to boost further engagement.

Looking to honor the game’s most dedicated players, both current titles in focus now feature a Daily Login Reward system. Here’s how it all works.

Activision Daily Login Rewards are now available across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

How to claim new Daily Login Rewards in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

As the terminology implies, claiming your daily rewards is simply a matter of logging into either game on a daily basis. Upon booting up either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 on your platform of choice, you’ll automatically be notified of a new daily reward added to your inventory.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Daily Login Rewards end date

As the new Daily Login Reward feature just went live as part of Season 4 Reloaded, there’s only a limited window in which to claim the first batch of goodies for yourself.

This initial batch went live on July 19 and players only have until August 2 to claim their rewards. That gives you a 14-day window to get it all done, after which, the rewards expire and we’ll have to wait until Season 5 to see what’s in store next.

All Daily Login Rewards in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Kicking things off, seven unique items are up for grabs through the Daily Rewards system across both games. Here’s the full list of what’s on offer:

Day 1: ‘Looking into the Dark’ Loading Screen

Day 2: ‘Temporal Currents’ Vehicle Skin

Day 3: Double Battle Pass XP Token

Day 4: ‘Electrosnake’ Calling Card

Day 5: Double Weapon XP Token

Day 6: ‘Pinup Remix’ Emblem

Day 7: ‘No Truce’ Weapon Blueprint

Activision The No Trace Weapon Blueprint awaits as the final Daily Login Reward in Season 4 Reloaded.

This Blueprint for the M4 comes equipped with a 1MW Laser Box, SZ Lonewolf Optic, Commando Foregrip, and the XTEN Grip as its attachments.