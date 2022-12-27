Modern Warfare 2 TikToker reveals “insane” hip-fire PDSW 528 loadout

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The P90 is an underrated Modern Warfare 2 SMG and a TikToker revealed a hip-fire loadout so powerful you won’t need to aim down sights ever again.

Shoot House and Shipment provide the perfect battlefield for using SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. The close-combat-oriented multiplayer maps call for fast and mobile weapons. Players viewed the PDSW 528 as one of the weaker SMGs at launch, but the weapon received a buff in the Season 1 update.

The update increased the SMG’s movement speed and damage range while decreasing hip fire spread. The PDSW 528 is inspired by the P90, a beloved SMG that debuted in the original Modern Warfare.

15 years later, the lethal close-range SMG is back and better than ever after the most recent update.

A CoD TikToker took advantage of the PDSW’s reduced hip fire spread and created a run-and-gun monster loadout that eliminates the need to ever aim down sight.

MW2 TikToker shares devastating PDSW 528 loadout

Activision The PDSW 528 is known as the P90 in previous Call of Duty games.

CoD TikToker WesOnCod shared a PDSW 528, a highlight clip on Shoot House using a hip-fire loadout, and the weapon barely moved an inch while firing.

The clip went viral, receiving over three million views and over 120 thousand likes.

Here is WesOnCOd’s PSW 528 loadout. The TikTok didn’t include any attachment tuning, so we will assume he used the default attachments.

Muzzle: Sanguard Ark V

Sanguard Ark V Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

Bruen Warrior Grip Barrel: 17″ Corvus ProRange

17″ Corvus ProRange Laser: Hipshot L20

Hipshot L20 Reargrip: Stip-40 Grip

The loadout maximizes the weapon’s hip fire capability without sacrificing too much in other important areas.

This P90 loadout works perfectly in MW2 multiplayer but also has the potential to be a tremendous short-range option in Warzone 2. Makes sure to check out our guide on the best SMGs to use in Al Mazrah.