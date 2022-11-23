Modern Warfare 2 players perplexed by “misleading” nerf to armor piercing rounds

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Armor piercing rounds should theoretically pierce armor, but Modern Warfare 2’s latest update removed the damage multiplier against armored opponents, perplexing players.

Modern Warfare 2’s November 22 update made UI improvements, fixed the CDL ruleset, and implemented crucial bug fixes.

CoD expert Xclusive Ace revealed the Season 1 update potentially increased footstep audio by “roughly 75%,” which infuriated community members. The November 22 update, fortunately, resolved the audio issue. A glitch also prevented players from receiving Battle Pass tokens, but the developers addressed that as well.

Activision made significant strides in listening to community feedback, but a nerf to armor piercing rounds has players scratching their heads in confusion.

Modern Warfare 2 players mock armor piercing rounds nerf

Activision Modern Warfare 2’s latest update nerfed armor piercing rounds.

Armor piercing rounds have a secondary purpose of dealing more damage to vehicles and killstreaks, but their primary function is dishing out extra damage to armored soldiers.

The November 22 update “removed the damage multiplier against armored opponents,” meaning armor piercing bullets do the same damage to armored opponents as regular ammunition.

A Reddit user created a thread, questioning the decision by the developers.

One player responded, “if someone wants to use an attachment slot on AP ammo, they should get more than a niche benefit from it.”

A second user added, “it was nice when it lasted, but I guess it shredded way too much. LMGs with AP ammo (even from a crate) basically eliminated your shields instantly.”

One of the biggest concerns is dealing with the powerful AI enemies in DMZ that equip armor.

“It should definitely help against the bots. They’ve put in too many bots that have better aim than some of the players.”

Raven Software did an excellent job explaining the reasoning behind changes in Warzone 1 patch notes, but players are left to theorize on their own why MW2 armor-piercing rounds were nerfed.