Modern Warfare 2 November 22 update patch notes: CDL playlist returns, UI improvements

Modern Warfare 2’s latest update just went live on November 22, bringing about the return of CDL playlists along with a number of crucial bug fixes and UI improvements.

Just one week on from the launch of Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 and Infinity Ward has rolled out a new update to fix a number of the most troubling issues. For starters, competitive players can rejoice as CDL modes are once again back in effect after a few days of frustration.

Additionally, UI improvements are now starting to be drip fed as the first step looks at smoothing out the Camo menus with easier navigation. On top of all that, more than a dozen bug fixes across the board should help reduce the number of issues you encounter moving forward.

So before jumping back into the multiplayer grind, here’s a full look at Modern Warfare 2’s November 22 patch notes.

GENERAL

Improvements made to help better navigate Camos: Added controller bumper navigation to jump between categories Added a toggle option to show/hide locked Camos



Increased audio notification for when The Jailer enters the Gulag.

ATTACHMENTS

Armor Piercing Ammunition Removed damage multiplier against armored opponents



BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across the game that allowed players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue with audio occlusion and directional audio.

Fixed an issue causing some unlocks in the Gunsmith to not track Weapon progression.

Fixed an issue causing Overkill to allow players to equip the same Weapon as both a Primary and a Secondary.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens from appearing on the Battle Pass Menu.

Fixed an issue causing the Season Countdown Timer on the Battle Pass Menu to not indicate the correct amount of time remaining.

Fixed various incorrect texts in the in-game interface.

Fixed various issues resulting in incorrect controller input while navigating menus.

Fixed an issue that caused players looking down to appear erratic to others.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from launching the game due to GPU compatibility.

Fixed an issue that was causing Focused Mode to crash the client while the Display Mode was set to Windowed.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused the PlayStation Store icon to remain stuck on screen after experiencing a network error.

Fixed an issue causing progression for the “Dragon in Downtown” Calling Card to not track.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Operator icon to appear while navigating to select a custom skin for Kleo.

Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked back to the main menu when navigating to select the PDSW 528 Armory while customizing a Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect progression requirement to appear in the Prestige menu.

Fixed various audio related issues causing players to hear notifications at times when they should not.

Fixed an issue causing Platinum Camo unlock requirements to display incorrectly after having unlocked it.

Fixed various issues causing the camera to shake while spectating another player.

Fixed an issue causing Operator model hands to appear invisible while ledge hanging.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Weapon to appear in the player Showcase.

MULTIPLAYER

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused the Spotter Scope to continuously highlight enemy positions.