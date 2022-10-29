Modern Warfare 2 players are reportedly being banned for “no reason”

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2’s launch has been filled with a fair share of technical woes. In the latest development, several players are reporting that their accounts have been wrongfully banned.

With the arrival of the latest entry in the Call of Duty series, players have been rushing to experience its multiplayer offering.

However, Modern Warfare 2 has already had its fair share of complaints. From parties crashing and keeping people from playing together, to a user interface that has been called “the worst UI in CoD history“, MW2’s release has been shrouded in controversy.

But, according to several reports, there are players who can’t access the game at all. Bans have been delivered to players who claim they weren’t doing anything ban-worthy, with enough reports to raise some questions about whether or not all they are valid.

Modern Warfare 2 players reporting false bans

Jake Lucky put out a tweet asking his twitter audience whether or not they’ve had any issues with false bans and received a torrent of responses. So much so that he’s had to ask for people to stop DMing him due to the sheer amount of players reaching out for help rescinding their bans.

False bans are a tricky thing to diagnose due to the amount of real cheaters running around. Efforts to upgrade RICOCHET, Call of Duty’s anti-cheat solution, have aided in the effort of cleaning up Warzone before Modern Warfare 2’s release, and the same anti-cheat has been implemented into the latest CoD, with thousands of cheaters getting banned before MW2 even launched.

Twitter isn’t the only place that has had reports of false bans, either. Players have taken to reddit as well, even as far back as the MW2 beta. A reddit post reads, “I’m kind of afraid to even play the game now with how common these false bans are. Left and right I see people getting banned for no reason.”

Many players have appealed these bans, posting about it on reddit or twitter, and haven’t had any luck with getting their accounts back.

At the time of writing, Infinity Ward have yet to address claims related to falsely banned accounts.