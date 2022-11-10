Modern Warfare 2 players are loving the new Prestige system already

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 reintroduces a persistent Prestige system, and while not a one-for-one replica of classic CoD games, fans are excited.

Activision announced a Season 1 roadmap for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on November 9. Shoot House and Shipment make a triumphant return, perfect for players grinding weapon camos, and Infinity Ward addressed community concerns.

Modern Warfare 2019 went against the grain, adding a Seasonal Prestige system. When players reached the max level of 55, they could then progress up to level 155. However, it came with a caveat as each new season, levels reset to 55.

Infinity Ward’s decision did not resonate well with users, so a more familiar Prestige system is returning for MW2.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 features 250 levels to reach during Season 1.

How does MW2’s Prestige system work?

Infinity Ward combines elements from MW2019’s Prestige system with shades of the past.

In MW2, Reaching Rank 56 unlocks Prestige 1. Season 1 includes four Prestige Ranks, each unlocking new rewards.

Prestige 2: Unlocked at Rank 100

Prestige 3: Unlocked at Rank 150

Prestige 4: Unlocked at Rank 200

Prestige 5: Unlocked at Rank 250 and is the level cap until the end of Season 01.

Ranks do not reset after Season 1, but players cannot advance past Rank 250 until Season 2 begins.

MW2 players praise new Prestige system

A Reddit user claimed Modern Warfare 2’s new prestige system is a “big win.”

One player responded, “I like this as well. I hated taking a few months off and being so far behind. Seasonal Prestige fixed that. I won’t be far behind with the cap of 5 prestige per season and can catch up later.”

A second user added, “We can finally actually see someone’s experience in the game just by the rank. So good!”

MW2’s new Prestige system begins on November 16, alongside the launch of Season 1.