Lara Croft in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone confirmed for new operator

Lara Croft has a checkered history when it comes to her portrayal in the gaming space

Activision confirmed that Lara Croft is coming as an operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming crossover.

Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 have recently ramped up their efforts in launching exciting crossovers. In Season 4, Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir from The Boys superhero show joined as operators.

And then the following season, likely as a nod to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, added Snoop Dog, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dog as new operators. Previously, TMNT’s main villain, Shredder, took over WZ lobbies, and fans wanted another action icon in John Wick.

However, the devs decided to choose a different action legend and announced a Lara Croft operator. Let’s jump right into everything coming.

Embracer Group There is a Lara Croft Amazon Prime Video TV series in development.

Lara Craft announced for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

On August 23, Activision announced: “Pistols ready. Prepared for drop in. Lara Croft is coming to Call of Duty.”

The eight-second video doesn’t reveal much, but it does show Lara Craft’s operator from behind in Al Mazrah brandishing her signature dual-wield pistols. Those pistols will undoubtedly be a nightmare to deal with in the waters of Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel.

If you grew up under a rock, Lara Croft is the main protagonist of the video game franchise Tomb Raider. As the title suggests, she is a British archaeologist who takes on the world’s most dangerous tombs.

As of 2023, there are a total of 19 Tomb Raider games, with the last mainline series entry coming in 2018. There have also been three blockbuster Tomb Raider movies with Alicia Vikander taking over the role from Angelina Jolie.

Unfortunatley, the future of the Tomb Raider video game franchise is somewhat shrouded in doubt. In May 2022, long-time publisher of the franchise Square Enix sold the rights to the series to Swedish firm Embracer Group along with three of its Western development teams – Eidos-Montréal, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix Montréal – for $300 million.

Crystal Dynamics recently inked a deal with Amazon Games to publish a new multiplatform Tomb Raider installment, but details remain scarce.

