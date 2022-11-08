Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals which “hard-hitting” weapon has fastest TTK

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 guru WhosImmortal has revealed which “hard-hitting” weapon has the fastest TTK in the game and wipes out enemies in an instant.

When choosing a weapon to use in Modern Warfare 2, it’s important to consider recoil, ADS time, mobility, and even mag size.

However, for the majority of players, the deciding factor will always be TTK as it gives you the best chance at outgunning your opponents.

Of course, you could experiment with all the weapons to determine which one outputs the most damage, or you could let an expert do the thinking for you.

Luckily, MW2 expert WhosImmortal has unveiled which gun has the fastest TTK in the game, and he’s even provided a top-tier loadout.

Activison

Best Lachmann 762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Attachments

Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: Lachmann S9 Factory

Lachmann S9 Factory Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip

For a lot of players, a semi-auto weapon is an immediate write-off that they won’t consider using, as missing shots with these options can be extremely punishing.

However, WhosImmortal has revealed that the “hard-hitting” Lachmann 762 has one of the fastest TTKs in the game and it’s definitely a gun you should be equipping.

This battle rifle can kill enemies with one to two bullets making it almost impossible for opponents to fight back. Not only that, its lethality at medium to long-range gives you the option to pick off foes from afar.

The build above aims to maximize the rifle’s damage, while also improving its mobility and ADS time, giving you the best chance at getting the first shot off on an enemy.

Topic starts at 7:26

Keep in mind, this gun may take some practice to master as you don’t have the option to spray offered by fully automatic weapons.

However, if you’re precise with your shots, there’s very little an opponent can do to counter your damage.

So, if you’re struggling to rack up kills in multiplayer, consider testing it out in one of your matches – it could become your new go-to weapon.