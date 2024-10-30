Fastest time-to-kill weapons in Black Ops 6, ranked

Black Ops 6 features a wide array of weapon options, so time-to-kill is helpful in separating the contenders from the pretenders.

As the name suggests, time-to-kill in Call of Duty refers to the time it takes for a weapon to eliminate an enemy. Since most Black Ops 6 maps are small and favor aggressive play styles, every second matters in a gunfight.

Weapons with slow TTL speeds will struggle to compete with the game’s top meta options. With that in mind, here is a look at the hardest-hitting weapons in BO6.

What AR has the fastest TTK in BO6?

The AS VAL leads all ARs at 268 milliseconds. The Goblin MK2 technically has the fastest TTK speed of 260 milliseconds, but since the weapon is semi-automatic, that time depends on how quick a player’s trigger finger is.

All ARs maintain this TTK speed up to around 35 meters.

Here are the rankings for every other weapon.

Goblin MK2: 260 ms AS VAL: 268 ms AK-74: 276 ms Model L: 300 ms XM4: 300 ms AMES 85: 320 ms GPR 91: 336ms

What SMG has the fastest TTK in BO6?

Dexerto / Activision

The Kompakt 92 has the fastest TTK for SMGs at 220 milliseconds. This applies to the first damage range, around 10 to 15 meters, depending on the weapon.

Kompakt 92: 220 ms KSV: 225 ms C9: 246 ms Jackal PDW: 264 ms Tanto .22: 272 ms PP-919: 288 ms

What LMG has the fastest TTK in BO6?

Dexerto / Activision

The PU-21 leads all LMGs with a 240-millisecond TTK. All three LMGs maintain their initial TTK speeds out to 35 meters.

PU-21: 240 ms XMG: 258 ms GPMG 7: 264 ms

What Marksman Rifle has the fastest TTK in BO6?

Dexerto

The DM-10’s 200 ms TTK speed leads all Marksman Rifles. The DM-10’s first damage range only extends out to 25 meters, while the Tsarkov 7.62 maintains its 300 ms speed up to 43 meters.

DM-10: 200 ms Tsarkov 7.62: 300 ms SWAT 5.56: 339 ms AEK-973: 351 ms

That’s everything we know about TTK in Black Ops 6. This list will change with future updates after weapons get buffed or nerfed, and this is the place to check for new times.

