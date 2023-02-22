Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals best meta gun for dominating multiplayer

Modern Warfare 2 expert WhosImmortal has revealed which weapon is best for racking up kills in multiplayer and dominating the Season 2 meta.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is well underway and the community is enjoying all the new content that arrived in the major update.

Despite this, the main focus for players as always is finding the best meta loadout to dominate their opponents.

While you could test out all the weapons yourself and experiment with a variety of different builds, sometimes it’s easier to let an expert do the thinking for you.

Well, luckily, after evaluating all the choices, MW2 guru WhosImmortal has showcased which gun is top-tier in the current meta, and is perfect for racking up kills in multiplayer.

Activison The ISO Hemlock was added with the Season 2 update in Modern Warfare 2.

Best ISO Hemlock loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

WhosImmortal’s number one pick for MW2 multiplayer is the new ISO Hemlock AR, just beating out the TAQ-56 although both guns are extremely similar.

For him, the ISO Hemlock has got the “TTK stats, it’s got the range, it’s got the mobility… it’s just checking all the boxes” for a top-tier weapon.

Tearing up multiplayer is all about having a “consistent” and “reliable” weapon that performs in every game, and this AR is exactly that.

The loadout focuses on pushing the Hemlock’s damage output to the max, while also adding a strong level of mobility for minimal recoil.

While WhosImmortal does run the Cronen Mini Pro optic because he dislikes the iron sight, he makes it clear you can replace this with a laser if you’d prefer.

Doing so will make the gun a little more snappy in close-quarter gunfights with the reduced ADS time, but this all comes down to preference.

So, if you’re looking for the number one MW2 loadout in the current meta, this is the gun and setup to use.