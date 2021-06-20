Methodz explains how OpTic failed in WWII despite being “one of the best in the game”

Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni, currently a substitute for the high-flying Toronto Ultra, has claimed that OpTic Gaming’s WWII roster was one of the “best in the game”, despite their lack of tournament wins and woeful CoD Champs placement.

The turbulent WWII season experienced by OpTic Gaming is well known, mainly because it signaled the end of the infamous dynasty roster – the best roster professional Call of Duty has ever seen.

FormaL and Karma departed, with Samuel ‘Octane’ Larew and Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni joining in their places. OpTic’s form did not drastically change, though, and the roster fell apart after mediocrity became embarrassment with a 17-24th place finish at WWII’s World Championship.

Despite the short-lived roster and obvious frustrations, Methodz has referred to his time on OpTic Gaming as “dream come true”.

Speaking to Dexerto’s own Reverse Sweep, Methodz believes the OpTic roster with Crimsix, Scump and Octane was one of the “best in the game”, despite their poor placements.

“It’s a shame for sure,” he said, speaking of how the OpTic roster ended. “We were one of the best teams in the game. We placed number one in the pro league, so we were obviously very capable. For some reason we went to events and it just didn’t click. [At] Champs, we [needed to] win one map versus EG, and that’s the tournament winners, we had their bracket. I’m expecting at least a top-three at that Champs if we beat EG at one map.”

The failure to take a map win off the eventual World Champions meant OpTic finished third in their group and were eliminated from the tournament. It’s a bold claim given their failure to get through groups but, in terms of raw talent, there’s certainly a discussion to be had.

Who knows what would have happened had OpTic managed to get through to the knockout stages, but their shortcomings meant the roster never made it to Black Ops 4.