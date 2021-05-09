The Truth Behind The OpTic Gaming Call of Duty Dynasty - Dexerto

OpTic Gaming’s dynasty roster, formed in latter stages of Advanced Warfare, is the most successful team professional Call of Duty has ever seen. Here, we break down the stats behind their incredible three-year run, which saw them win 12 major tournaments and a CoD World Championship.

When four of the best Call of Duty players of all time joined forces in Advanced Warfare, many expected success. Few, though, foresaw the greatest period of dominance in the history of professional CoD, and one of the greatest rosters in all of esports history.

Despite a disappointing (and somewhat acrimonious) split in Call of Duty: WWII, the 12 major tournament wins they accrued will likely never be topped by a single roster. Here, we delve into the statistics behind the roster, exploring how their strength lay in respawn modes and the ability to drastically out-slay almost every opponent.

Advertisement

Discover more: How FormaL Became a Call of Duty legend