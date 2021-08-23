Megan Thee Stallion requests Warzone skin after Call of Duty shoutout

Call of Duty has welcomed an unusual list of operators into battle and this new suggestion from Megan Thee Stallion could be the biggest surprise yet.

The universe that Call of Duty sits within isn’t exactly normal. Zombies can suddenly overthrow the streets of Verdansk, strange red doors can teleport players across the map, and cinematic icons like John Rambo and John McClane can join the fight at any moment.

Warzone may not be as fantastical as Epic Games’ Fortnite, but the developers are always thinking of new ways to keep the experience unique.

One avenue they haven’t explored yet is the inclusion of musical superstars. Maybe this will be the next era of Operators to come.

Megan Thee Stallion wants a piece of the action

Fans have thrown out numerous suggestions for which iconic characters they’d like to see in Call of Duty. No-brainers like Keanu Reeves’ stoic hitman John Wick or Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 Terminator were among popular picks. After the arrival of the 80s Action Heroes pack, fans have been curious to see what the developers will do in future events. Maybe Verdansk’s time for a concert has arrived?

Responding to a clip of rap artist Megan Thee Stallion laying bars down in the studio, the official Call of Duty account showed their appreciation.

“We need a hot girl skin ASAP,” she quickly responded, with fans suggesting she could be the perfect fit.

We need a hot girl skin ASAP 😛 https://t.co/YigopILmUk — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 23, 2021

With Call of Duty: Vanguard on the horizon, the time for reinvention has never been more relevant. Maybe it’s time Megan picked up a controller herself and helped get the rest of us out of the gulag.

Fans naturally flooded the comment section, suggesting Megan could take her talents to other games instead. “Fine, I’ll buy the game because of you” commented one fan.

COLLAB WITH FORTNITE WE NEED U AS A ICON SKIN <333 — nina (@cinderellasjuul) August 23, 2021

The developers have yet to respond to Megan’s suggestion.

Whether we’ll be fighting along her remains to be seen, but you never know what is around the corner.