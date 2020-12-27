Logo
Attach explains why cheating is now a major issue for professional CoD

Published: 27/Dec/2020 10:36

by Joe Craven
Attach on the Eavesdrop Podcast
YouTube: H3CZ

Attach Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty League

Minnesota ROKKR CoD pro Dillon ‘Attach’ Price has described competitive cheating in Black Ops Cold War as a major issue facing the professional Call of Duty scene. 

With the second Call of Duty League season fast approaching, players and fans have been turning their attention to how competitive Black Ops Cold War might look.

One of the biggest changes the CDL has undergone during the off-season is the transition to playing on PC, as opposed to previous seasons that have been played exclusively on PS4.

While players are generally still using controllers, the switch to PC has seen a significant rise in the number of players cheating – or attempting to.

Challengers is almost acting as the second tier of competitive Call of Duty, with players vying to impress CDL teams and secure themselves a move.

It has not been much of an issue at the very top levels of the esport, but Attach highlighted many players being beaten in Challengers as a result of cheating, and its repercussions for the rest of the competitive CoD scene.

Speaking to H3CZ during an episode of the Eavesdrop Podcast, the ROKKR pro and Advanced Warfare world champion said: “You just don’t know who’s legit. Everyone is like the best player in the world all of a sudden… People are coming out the woodworks and are just the best in the game. And I’m sure there are a lot of legit people doing that, but there are definitely other people who are very sketchy.”

While this mainly effects the online/amateur scene now, it poses a risk to even the professional level, as unknown players trying to rise through the ranks will have to contend with cheating suspicions. Or even, a cheater may trick their way into the upper levels of play.

Timestamp: 26:00

“I’ve seen hundreds of clips and played a bunch of tourneys,” he continued, “and just been like ‘alright that was a little bit weird’. Then a week or two later all those players get exposed because they were hacking… that’s what really hurting the CoD scene right now. Hopefully, there can be some kinda anti-cheat, not only for us, but for the Warzone players as well.”

H3CZ echoed Attach’s comments, stating the frustrations of some of the CDL organizations’ ownerships. He said that, given the significant financial investment being made by organizations, there should be an effective anti-cheat system in place, or else the competition reverts back to PlayStation where cheating is much harder.

Attach then went on to highlight the Challengers scene as particularly problematic. “I feel terrible for the Challengers scene,” he said. “I’ve seen so many tweets about people who have played against cheaters early on in the tournaments and lost, and that ruins their whole year for getting pro points.”

Both Attach and H3CZ’ points have been echoed by the wider CoD community, calling on a massive company like Activision to do more to protect their game from cheaters. While it was mainly affecting the casual scene in past games, the move to online competition and PC play has resulted in it spreading to the pro scene, in a way no one wants to see.

Warzone players are convinced the Ghost perk is still broken

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:02

by Joe Craven
Heartbeat Sensor next to Spotter in Warzone
Infinity Ward/Activision

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone players are still convinced that the Ghost perk is not operating as it should in the battle royale, despite developers insisting that issues are purely visual and the perk is functioning perfectly. 

Warzone, as was to be expected with any battle royale of its size, has been plagued by bugs and glitches in the months since its launch. From the infamous ‘demon gun glitch’ to ‘infinite stim’, it’s fair to say that all players will have been affected by an issue from time to time.

One feature around which a few glitches (and much discussion) has taken place is the Ghost perk. Designed to hide players from enemy UAVs, it can be acquired by selecting a class with it equipped from a Loadout Drop.

However, much debate has taken place about its strength and particularly how it interacts with Heartbeat Sensors.

Infinity Ward
The Heartbeat Sensor has been controversial in Warzone because of its strength.

In short, Heartbeat Sensors are not supposed to be able to display player locations if the player is using Ghost. However, killcams have been showing enemies using the sensors, with the eliminated player showing up despite using Ghost.

Developers Infinity Ward have previously stated that it is merely a graphical killcam glitch, and that players are not being picked up by sensors if they are running Ghost. That hasn’t convinced players, though.

Redditor ‘u/RealUserID’ posted: “Heartbeat detects through Ghost perk again. I just watched on the replay. Guy holding HBS out. Only one dot blips… exactly where I was, he turns and finds me exactly where it shows.”

[BUG] Heartbeat detects through Ghost perk again. (S1:CW Dec26) from r/CODWarzone

Some respondents were quick to comment that it is a visual bug, and it only appears on killcams. Others however, argued that it is still occurring far too frequently to be a visual bug.

“I’ve heard people say this but like [original poster] I’ve watched people use the sensor, see me on it, and turn specifically to where it was looking for me,” one said. “Could be a crazy coincidence but doesn’t feel like it.”

“I noticed the same thing since the update,” another echoed. “People just said to me too that the players are cheating or that it’s just a visual glitch (because it was at some point a few months back), but I am completely certain that you are right and sometimes ghost simply does not work. I have seen too many killcams like this.”

Infinity Ward maintains that the issue is a visual bug in killcams only, but some users allege it has been happening too frequently for their liking. Whether Warzone’s devs will ever release a fix for the visual issues remains to be seen, but it would certainly go a long way to calming players’ concerns.