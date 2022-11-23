JGOD reveals long-range “monster” AR that dominates in Warzone 2

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 expert JGOD has unveiled a long-range “monster” AR loadout that melts foes on Al Mazrah.

Although gun skill and mechanics will always be the most important aspect of Warzone 2, racking up kills is significantly easier when you have a top-tier loadout.

While you could follow a meta-tier list or experiment with all the weapons yourself, sometimes it’s better to let an expert do the thinking for you.

That way, you don’t have to waste any time in Gunsmith, you can just jump into a match and focus on securing the victory.

Well, Warzone 2 guru JGOD has a meta Warzone 2 AR loadout that’s perfect for tearing down your opponents at long range on Al Mazrah.

Activison The M13B thrives in long-range gunfights.

Best long-range M13B loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Optic: SZ Vortex-90

SZ Vortex-90 Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60-Round Mag

While weapons like the TAQ-56 and RPK have made the biggest impact in the long-range meta so far in Warzone 2, JGOD believes the M13B has the potential to be a contender as well.

According to him, the M13B is a “monster” from a distance and has “great bullet velocity”, making it easy to beam down foes from afar.

JGOD also makes use of the SZ Vortex-90 optic in his build, which can be toggled from a long-range scope to a holographic mid-range sight, giving the weapon a huge amount of versatility.

The build above is designed to push the M13B to its limits in terms of damage, while also making it incredibly simple to use by heavily bolstering the recoil.

It’s worth noting that JGOD highlights that the RPK has a faster TTK than the M13B, but he also mentions it comes with a lot of negatives. As it’s an LMG, the gun is stuck with bulky mobility and a slower overall reload speed.

As a result, the M13B is more of an “all-round beast” at long-range, perfect for those who want to maintain that extra speed and mobility, while also having the damage to wipe out foes in an instant.

Keep in mind, the M13B has to be unlocked through the DMZ mode which is confusing a lot of players. So, if you’re struggling to get your hands on the weapon, check out our dedicated guide here.