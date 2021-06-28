JGOD reveals C58 Warzone loadout similar to pre-nerf AMAX

Many Warzone players are missing the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle since it was nerfed at the start of Season 4, but Warzone expert JGOD says the new C58 AR can easily replicate the AMAX with the right attachments.

Since the launch of Season 4, the MG 82 assault rifle and FARA 83 have become the go-to weapons for long-range engagements.

Before long, the MG 82 was nerfed as it was simply too powerful, but the meta remains pretty open, especially if you’re looking for a weapon to use at long range.

The AMAX, for a long time, was by far the most popular weapon in the game, but now the feeling of it can be replicated with the C58.

JGOD’s C58 class

You can always rely on JGOD to get things pretty much spot on when it comes to Warzone. His analysis is some of the deepest and most accurate in the game, so what he says holds some serious weight.

So, when he says a new gun can replicate the insane power of one that’s been nerfed, it’s definitely worth checking out. Here’s how JGOD builds his:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.5” Task Force

18.5” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Pre-nerf, the AMAX was easily the first choice in most players’ loadouts. If the C58 can truly replicate the feeling of the AMAX and deal the damage to match, it could be a great sleeper choice when playing on Verdansk.

As JGOD explains, this build maximizes bullet velocity and range as well as having almost no recoil. However, he says, the speed isn’t great, but this shouldn’t cause too many issues as it is specifically for long-range engagements.

Of course, the FARA 83 is the most-picked weapon in the game since the MG nerf, and it’s well worth trying our recommended builds for the gun to see how it compares.