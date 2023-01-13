Warzone 2 players divided by overpowered swimming mechanic

Warzone 2 introduced swimming, and while some players love the new mechanic, others believe it provides an unfair advantage.

The battle royale sequel emphasizes water combat more than the original Warzone, but the feature’s implementation has had polarizing results.

Players blasted final circles for forcing them into underwater combat. Pistol users gain a massive advantage, as it’s the only weapon that can be fired while underwater.

A Warzone 2 player utilized the water to take out three enemies and secure a victory. Community members couldn’t agree on if the play deserved praise or criticism for abusing the mechanic.

Warzone 2 players split over swimming feature

A Warzone 2 player cleverly used water as cover, peaking their head out at the perfect time to take out the unsuspecting foes and win the match.

In the post, the player claimed, “water is my favorite part about WZ2.” But not everyone agreed.

One player responded, “water is legit the most underutilized tactical advantage in this game.”

A second user argued, “water is kind of broken. It should give you a disadvantage, but more often than not, it doesn’t. You can instantly hide (like you did), and the water works like a shield, even if you are at the surface.”

Community members also pointed out you can stay underwater for an egregious period of time. A Redditor claimed it takes about 26 seconds before you drown.

Players came to the agreement that swimming is fun but could use a slight nerf. “I’ve won at least 5 games I had no business winning because water is super OP. Almost guarantee the amount of time you can hold your breath will be nerfed.”

The next time you find yourself in the final circle, consider diving in an using water to your advantage.