Is Modern Warfare 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 set to release in October 2022, and with Microsoft soon to acquire Activision Blizzard, many are wondering if Modern Warfare 2 will be released on Xbox Game Pass or if it will end up there. Here’s everything you need to know.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been going on for the better part of eight months but now an end is in sight. An FTC approval is approaching, allowing the deal to pass. This means that we could see Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard before the release of the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 2.

The acquisition enables more Activision Blizzard games to grace the Xbox Game Pass and for it all to combine in one great platform. However, with there being such a vast variety of Activision Blizzard games available and some new titles on the horizon many have wondered what will be coming onto the Game Pass. Most have been asking the same question, will Modern Warfare 2 be on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s what you need to know.

Will Modern Warfare 2 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Modern Warfare will not be on Xbox Game Pass, at least not at launch. Both Activision Blizzard and Modern Warfare 2 in general have a marketing partnership with PlayStation and there are no plans to change that.

There’s no telling if it will end up being on Xbox Game Pass over time but it will not be released on the platform upon launch, even if Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard by that time.

What is Modern Warfare 2 being released on?

While Modern Warfare 2 might not be coming to Xbox Game Pass, it is still available on multiple platforms and is not a PlayStation exclusive.

Modern Warfare 2 will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Battle.Net, and Steam.

