Insane Modern Warfare movement trick makes bunny hopping much easier - Dexerto

 Insane Modern Warfare movement trick makes bunny hopping much easier
Insane Modern Warfare movement trick makes bunny hopping much easier

Published: 4/Nov/2020 5:30

by Brad Norton
Modern Warfare gameplay
Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare players have figured out a new way of zooming through each and every map with a ridiculous bunny hopping movement trick. It couldn’t be simpler to learn, here’s what you need to know.

Getting from Point A to Point B as fast as possible has always been crucial in Call of Duty. Movement and positioning can often be just as important as aim. 2019’s Modern Warfare is no different as players slide-cancel their way to victory.

Slide-cancelling was the most common movement trick throughout the competitive season. However, Modern Warfare players have continued to uncover new mechanics. The latest might be the most powerful yet as you can slide further than ever before in the blink of an eye.

A fresh technique will have you throwing enemies for a loop in no time. Here’s how you can copy the trick for yourself and get bunny hopping across Modern Warfare.

“If you get enough speed and bunny hop your landing, you can get a bounce,” Reddit user ‘deathdude01’ explained on Nov. 3. Momentum is key to execute this new trick, but with the right speed, you can give yourself a ridiculous boost.

First, you’ll want to be on an elevated platform. Whether it’s some scaffolding or a nearby ledge, you need a good amount of height for this to work. Once you’re all set, you’ll need to sprint, jump off, then quickly slide and jump the second you hit the ground. Jumping right as the slide animation begins is key.

If timed correctly, the slide will take your momentum into account and launch you further than it usually would. Not only is this a huge play to get around the map much faster, but it can also throw off the aim of any nearby foes. One second you’re in their line of sight, the next you’ve zoomed right beside them.

Better yet, this trick can get you even further if you’re dropping onto a slanted surface. A few practice runs, and you could be lining up ridiculous bunny hops across every map in Modern Warfare.

Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward
This movement trick can be finnicky but with enough practice, it’ll become second nature.

Given that Warzone runs on the same engine, expect this movement trick to work in the battle royale mode as well. 

With slide-canceling and now super bunny hops to look out for, players will be getting around both Modern Warfare and Warzone faster than ever.

Call of Duty

How to preload Black Ops Cold War on PS4, Xbox One, PC: dates & sizes

Published: 3/Nov/2020 21:26

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

The release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is fast approaching, and we’ve got all the information available so far about pre-downloading the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and next-gen consoles.

The Call of Duty community is gearing up for the annual tradition that is the release of a new title, as players from around the world are revving up their consoles and PCs to try out the stories series’ 2020 installment.

Those who have played Modern Warfare will already be familiar with how inflated the file sizes of CoD games and updates have become, and Black Ops Cold War is no exception. Thus, Activision will be allowing users who pre-ordered digital copies of the game to download it early, so to have it ready to go when the November 13 launch day rolls around.

Below, we’ve got everything there is to know so far about this process and the preloading schedule. We will continue to update this page as more details become available.

Preload Black Ops Cold War on PS4 & PS5

Black Ops Cold War PS4
PlayStation Store
According to this PS Store listing, PS4 players can start preloading Black Ops Cold War on November 6.

An update to the BOCW listing on the PlayStation Store revealed that the “expected download date” has been set to November 6 at 12 AM ET for North American users. While the exact time may yet change, players should expect this date to be the earliest they can get a head start on downloading the game ahead of release.

As for the PS5, the next-gen console will be rolling out on November 12, a day before the game’s launch, so those getting it on the 12th can start preloading the game right away.

In terms of the actual file size, no information has been made available about how much space the file will take on either PS console.

Preload BOCW on Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S

Black Ops Cold War Xbox
Microsoft
Xbox One players should be able to start preloading Black Ops Cold War around November 4-5.

Unlike with PlayStation, no actual date has been indicated yet for when Xbox users can start pre-downloading BOCW. That said, if we go by the schedule used for Modern Warfare in 2019, then the preload date should be sometime around November 4-5 – and it would make sense for the two console brands to get it around the same time.

Those getting the Xbox Series X and/or S on November 10 should be able to pre-load the game right away.

Furthermore, the game’s listing on the Microsoft Store indicates that the file will be 100GB in size, although that could be a tentative figure that gets changed closer to launch.

Preload Black Ops Cold War on PC – Battle.net

Black Ops Cold War PC
Blizzard
Black Ops Cold War on PC will be exclusively available through the Battle.net launcher.

As with the Xbox consoles, Activision have not yet announced when the PC preloading period will begin on Battle.net. If Modern Warfare’s schedule is anything to go by, then PC players should be able to download BOCW around three to four days before launch, which would put it on November 9-10.

However, Activision has confirmed that the game’s entire file size will be around 175GB and up to 250GB for higher qualities, including the campaign, Zombies, and multiplayer, which itself is going to be around 50GB.

They’ve also released the full PC specifications for the minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra RTX settings:

Black Ops Cold War PC specifications
Activision
All of the minimum and recommended PC specs for running Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be releasing on Friday, November 13 on PC and all current-gen and next-gen consoles.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoINTEL, for all the latest CoD news, updates, leaks, guides, and more.