Ignored “low recoil” SMG is a laser beam in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has unveiled an underrated “low-recoil” SMG that’s a laser beam at close quarters, making it extremely easy to use.

When it comes to meta SMGs in Warzone 2, the Lachmann Sub and the Fennec 45 have stood out as the two strongest options.

However, their popularity is causing a lot of the community to overlook other options in the category that have major upsides.

One of which is minimal recoil, a strength that Warzone 2 players look for in a weapon as it ensures they hit all of their shots on target.

Well, Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has the perfect SMG for anyone looking for an easy-to-use powerhouse on Al Mazrah.

Activison The MX9 is extremely easy to use in Warzone 2.

Best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Muzzle: XXTEN RR-40

XXTEN RR-40 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 32-Round Mag

32-Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

While damage output and raw TTK are always important on a weapon, they’re meaningless if you can’t land the majority of your bullets on target.

So, sometimes it’s better to opt for an SMG with a “competitive TTK” that has incredibly “low recoil” and luckily, WhosImmortal has provided exactly that with a meta MX9 loadout.

Labeling the weapon as the “easiest SMG to use”, it’s an ideal pick for players who struggle to control kickback on Al Mazrah.

This gun is a laser beam at close quarters with the build above equipped, making it a consistent powerhouse in every single match.

Topic starts at 4:18

Not only that, according to WZRanked, the MX9 is severely underrated with a 1% pick rate compared to the Fennec’s 7.3%.

So, if you’re looking for a powerful SMG that’s going under the radar, consider checking out the MX9, it may be the spark you need to secure a streak of victories.