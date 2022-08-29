How to watch Hitch’s $10k Warzone v CDL pros tournament

OpTic creative director Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is putting together a 4v4 tournament between Call of Duty League and Warzone pros, to finally determine once and for all who is the better out of the two. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

Each year, during the CoD League offseason, Hitch puts on a number of tournaments for the Call of Duty community.

While these are normally throwback tournaments on old CoD games, such as Modern Warfare 2 or Black Ops 2, this year he’s looking to settle the debate once and for all to find out who is better out of Warzone pros or CDL pros.

With games played across both Warzone and Modern Warfare (2019), we might finally be about to find out once and for all whether Warzone pros can truly hang with the best Call of Duty players in the world.

Hitch $10k Warzone v CDL tournament stram & schedule

While players will all be streaming on their individual channels, you will be able to watch the full tournament on Hitch’s Twitch channel, embedded above.

The tournament will take place on Wednesday, August 31. An exact schedule has not been provided yet, though you should expect it to take up most of the evening.

Hitch $10k Warzone v CDL tournament format

As explained in Hitch’s tweet below, the tournament format will see players face off in 4v4 matches across both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The format will be:

Game 1: Hardpoint (Modern Warfare)

Hardpoint (Modern Warfare) Game 2: 2v2 Oddman Caldera (Warzone)

2v2 Oddman Caldera (Warzone) Game 3: Hardpoint (Modern Warfare)

Hardpoint (Modern Warfare) Game 4: 2v2 Oddman Caldera (Warzone)

2v2 Oddman Caldera (Warzone) Game 5: Search and Destroy (Modern Warfare)

Hitch $10k Warzone v CDL tournament teams

The teams for the 4v4 tournament have not yet been decided, though CoD legend and OpTic Texas head coach Ray ‘Rambo’ Lussier has said he would like to commentate the matchups.

Some CDL players have already taken it upon themselves to answer the call of Warzone’s top stars, with Aydan and Biffle taking on several different top pros and even beating some of them.

How things pan out when both sets of players get to bring their opposition onto their playing field, however, remains to be seen. We’ll be sure to keep this updated when teams are released.