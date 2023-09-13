CDL pro Shotzzy claims MW3 Warzone will be just like its 2019 prime

OpTic Gaming’s Call of Duty League star Shotzzy claimed that Modern Warfare 3 will restore Warzone to its former glory.

Much of Warzone’s future in Modern Warfare 3 remains shrouded in mystery. Leaks suggest that Las Almas will reportedly serve as a brand new battle royale map and launches on December 1, coinciding with the alleged start of Season 1.

Sledgehammer Games revealed a first look at Campaign gameplay during Gamescom 2023, but COD YouTuber JGOD claimed that a short clip of the non-linear campaign missions “accidentally” leaked part of the new Warzone map.

We ultimately won’t know if the rumors are true until the devs reveal what tricks they have up their sleeve for WZ during COD Next in October. Based on rumblings behind the scenes, Shotzzy has full faith in Sledgehammer Games delivering a memorable battle royale experience.

Activision

Shotzzy confident in Modern Warfare 3 Warzone delivering

In a clip posted by the OpTic Audio Network TikTok, Shotzzy claimed: “I will say, I do feel like Warzone is going to be back though.”

Scump asked Shotzzy if he would play Warzone after practice, and the CDL pro responded yes, because he argued: “It’s literally like 2019 Warzone. That’s literally how it’s going to be.”

Shotzzy wouldn’t reveal his sources, but he claimed to have spoken with someone who has inside information on the upcoming battle royale.

Scump added that until Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play comes out, it provides a perfect window for CDL pros to hop on Warzone in their downtime.

And Shottzy agreed: “Oh yeah, I’m playing that sh*t for sure. Are you kidding me?”

Unfortunatley, neither OpTic Gaming member went into too much detail on what fans can expect from the upcoming Warzone. But the high praise shouldn’t go without at least some recognition from fans.

For more, make sure to check out all of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.