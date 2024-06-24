Ice Poseidon reveals $100K Hunger Games Kick competition and how to take part

Kick streamer Ice Poseidon has announced a massive $100,000 Hunger Games competition and how creators can join in on the action.

The streaming world has no shortage of upcoming IRL battle royales. Ever since Twitch icon Kai Cenat revealed plans for a real-life Hunger Games with his fellow creators, others have announced similar projects.

Sam Hyde notably accused Cenat of “copying” his idea with the launch of Fishtank All-Stars Vampire Bloodgames – his own take on the survival genre.

Ice Poseidon, meanwhile, is taking his own Hunger Games concept to Kick with a lot of money on the line for those willing to let the odds be ever in their favor.

On June 23, the Kick star confirmed that he was taking applications for the project by letting possible contestants submit videos where they explain why they’d be ideal candidates for the contest.

“Must not have any history of medical concerns. 50 competitors. Most liked videos have advantage to being chosen. You will stream your POV on Kick. Not for the faint of heart,” he explained.

Anyone brave enough to enter the Austin, Texas battleground would need to post their video on his community over on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far, there have been quite a few video applications and people are taking the competition very seriously.

In one video, Australian streamer Tazo started doing some target practice with a gun in his hand, explaining that he has experience in Ice’s challenges and “always comes away with thousands of dollars.”

In another, three-time combat veteran DBLduty made his case by asking viewers to “just imagine what I would do to you if you got in my way.”

Ice Poseidon has also indicated that he’ll be providing chest or head mounts to streamers to create a more immersive viewing experience, but warned that head mounts would “cause dizziness to the viewer if you move your head a lot.”

Earlier in June, he also tested out special tactical vests that light up when players are hit and update a contestant’s “remaining health” in real-time.

That’s not all, the streamer also indicated that he plans to hire ex-military guys as hunters, get a 1.5 square mile ranch with wild boars for the competition, and have players wear shock collars so they can’t leave the map’s barriers.

Clearly, Ice and Kick are going all out for this contest. Although it has start date yet, the streamer says he expects it to happen in late July.

The news comes as Kick just launched two new categories to moderate “problematic” situations on stream. Ice’s last event, a scavenger hunt, caused quite a few issues, such as when Natalie Reynolds dared a woman to dive into a lake and ran away when she couldn’t swim.