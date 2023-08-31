FaZe Swagg’s donation to small Warzone streamer ends horribly as cheats get activated

FaZe Swagg attempted to help a small Warzone streamer but unintentionally supported a hacker instead.

As a streamer and competitor, FaZe Swagg has taken it upon himself to support the Warzone community. On August 22, Swagg hosted a $100,000 Warzone tournament featuring content creators and athletes. The streamer also hosted a $5,000 open qualifier to get everyday players involved as well.

Swagg’s attempt at strengthening Warzone’s competitive scene was a resounding success, as around 30,000 viewers tuned into the tournament. In the absence of Call of Duty League action, WZ content creators seized the window of opportunity to grow their own community.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision went one step further by hosting a CDL vs. Warzone tournament to help combine both fan bases and attract new battle royale fans. Swagg tried in his own way to foster new community members, but the plan didn’t go quite as planned.

FaZe Swagg blindsided by Warzone hacker

CharlieIntel reported: “Swagg donated $50 to a smaller Warzone content creator to support their stream, and then, the streamer loaded in with cheats active.”

Swagg couldn’t believe his eyes as the streamer he donated to had cheats clearly popping up on their screen.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“His sh*t is popping up and showing on stream. Bro, he was cheating!”

Article continues after ad

The donation originally came as a sign of respect, as Swagg got gunned down by an enemy during a match. However, the streamer watched the clip back, just to realize they had been cheating the whole time.

After watching the evidence, Swagg screamed: “He was cheating, what the fu**, he was, I knew it.”

Swagg was clearly displeased with his investment, potentially learning a valuable lesson to be more careful about vetting streamers first before he promotes them.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, such cheats won’t be as much of an issue in Modern Warfare 3, as the devs have added new features to its Ricochet anti-cheat system.