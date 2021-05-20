How to watch $200k HusKerrs Howl: Top Dog Warzone tournament - Dexerto

Top Warzone competitor Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is hosting another HusKerrs Howl tournament series, with a total $200,000 prize pool across five tournaments to find Warzone’s Top Dog.

The first HusKerrs Howl tournament took place back in November 2020, with SuperEvan and DiazBiffle taking home the lion’s share of the $300k prize pool.

Now, he’s running it back, with a tournament spread over five different days, giving all competitors a better chance of turning up and making money.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

HusKerrs Howl: Top Dog stream

The tournament series can be streamed on the official HusKerrs Howl Twitch channel embedded above, but you’ll be able to watch your favorite streamers on their respective channels too.

Advertisement

The first day of action kicks off at 12PM PST on May 21, but you can find the full schedule below.

HusKerrs Howl schedule & format

The HusKerrs Howl: Top Dog tournament series takes place across five different days:

Day 1: May 21 Trios Kill Race tournament

Day 2: May 24 Duos in quads Double elimination bracket

Day 3: May 25 Duos in quads Double elimination bracket

Day 4: May 31 Duos in quads Double elimination bracket

Day 5 (Grand Final): June 1 Duos in quads Double elimination bracket $100k prize pool



HusKerrs Howl teams & players

The players competing in the HusKerrs Howl tournament have not yet been confirmed, though you can guarantee it will feature only the best of the best. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as the duos and trios are announced.

HusKerrs Howl prize pool breakdown

With $200k being handed out across five days and five tournaments, here’s how the prize pool breaks down:

Day Prize Pool Day 1: May 21 $20,000 Day 2: May 24 $40,000 Day 3: May 25 $20,000 Day 4: May 31 $20,000 Day 5 (Grand Final): June 1 $100,000

A $200,000 prize pool is nothing to be scoffed at, so you can guarantee every top player is going to be trying to get involved and going as hard as possible for the win.

Advertisement

“We’re bringing back HusKerrs Howl for a $200,000 5-tournament series to pull together the best Call of Duty: Warzone players and identify the real Top Dog,” HusKerrs said of the series. “It’s incredible to play a game that I love, but to host my friends in a tournament to play it, it’s surreal.”

Surreal it is, and hopefully the matches will more than live up to the expectations.