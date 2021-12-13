How to watch $100K FaZe Pacific Pursuit Warzone event: Streams, schedule, teams

One of the first major Warzone tournaments in Caldera is now upon us as FaZe Clan is hosting the Pacific Pursuit with a staggering $100,000 prize pool.

First six-figure event in Caldera.

FaZe Clan & ATL FaZe hosting.

Two-day event with Trios Kill-Race format

With Warzone’s Pacific update finally here, the first batch of tournaments have started to roll out. Following on from a $25K UFC event that kicked it all in the new map, FaZe is up next with a special two-day competition.

All the biggest names are set to drop into Caldera for the first public Kill-Race. It’s sure to be an intense battle but before teams start their first lobby, we’ve got you covered with a full rundown on everything there is to know.

$100K Warzone Pacific Pursuit: Streams & Schedule

The $100K Warzone Pacific Pursuit event takes place across two days. Day 1 is set to kickoff at 12PM PT | 3PM ET on Monday, December 13. This qualifier portion of the tournament is expected to run for at least six hours.

Meanwhile, Day 2 is scheduled for the same start time 24 hours later on Tuesday, December 14. There’s currently no telling how long the Finals may last, though it’s safe to prepare for a full afternoon of action.

With FaZe Clan and ATL FaZe hosting the event, both days are set to be streamed on the official FaZe Twitch channel. However, the Call of Duty Twitch channel will also be serving as a hub stream throughout the competition as well. As always, every top competitor is sure to be streaming their own POV on top of that.

$100K Warzone Pacific Pursuit: Format

The $100K Warzone Pacific Pursuit tournament features a standard Trios Kill-Race format.

Teams of three will be dropping into Caldera for a set amount of time in order to achieve their highest-kill games. Those with the biggest score in Day 1’s Qualifiers will advance through to the Finals on Day 2.

Captains appear to have received direct invites over social media, with these popular streamers then hand-picking the remainder of their Trio.

$100K Warzone Pacific Pursuit: Players & Teams

While we don’t quite have a full list of teams just yet, we do have some early intel to go off for the $100K Warzone Pacific Pursuit event.

Advertisement

Below is a look at some of the teams we’ve spotted ahead of the Qualifiers.

Aydan, Fifakill, Jukeyz AverageJoeWo, bbreadman, Prxdigy HusKerrs, Scummn, UnRationaL JessieCooks, FeesXIV, edkillem GorgoKnight, Gorb, TBA XSET number1girl, TBA, TBA Royalize, GooeyGuyy, TBA IcyScopes, TBA, TBA AngelWalks, TBA, TBA Crosshandedd, Bibbyiwnl, turnmeuppjosh TeddyRecKs, MajorManiak, RambyBamby Priestahh, iReedr, x2Pac_ThuGLorD FaZe Bloo, fukluvey, OMiT Aaron C9 EmZ, ControlDec, AngellAT Asim, TBA, TBA Ebates, itsEyeQew, mrdaft FaZe JSmooth, Horizem, JujuSaiyan Pamaj, TBA, TBA Nickool, OakleyBoiii, picNICKbasket IceManIsaac, TBA, TBA Flxnked, aHTracT, TheDezmond TestyFPS, TBA, TBA Crimsix, TBA, TBA NuFo, Bartonologist, Godku

We’ll keep you posted right here with a complete look at every Trio before action gets underway.