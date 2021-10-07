How to Prestige in Black Ops Cold War: Rewards, keys & more

Unlike previous Call of Duty titles, the Prestige system in Black Ops Cold War isn’t just a fresh reset and there’s plenty of unique rewards to collect.

For years, Call of Duty games followed the same Prestige system, with players reaching max rank and then resetting their progress for minimal rewards.

With Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch attempted to make the process a little more interesting, adding more objectives, challenges, and milestones for the community to complete.

Not only that, guns and attachments are no longer reset, meaning there’s no need to spend countless hours grinding for content you’ve previously unlocked.

So, with more rewards to earn and Prestige Keys to collect, it’s important you know exactly how Cold War’s Prestige system works.

How to Prestige in Black Ops Cold War

The Prestige mechanic in Cold War is a great way of measuring your progression in the game, and showing others how much time you’ve put into the title.

In Cold War, you have to reach level 55 to Prestige, which can be achieved by playing multiplayer matches, picking up kills, and completing objectives.

After reaching 55, you’ll continue to progress by going through the Season Ranks which are unlocked every 50 levels, acting as another Prestige milestone.

As mentioned, there’s no need to worry about losing the attachments and guns you’ve earned as they won’t be reset, instead, you’ll be given new challenges each season to complete.

How to earn Prestige Keys and access the Prestige shop

After prestiging or reaching a Season Rank, you’ll earn one Prestige Key, a new sticker, an emblem, and the occasional blueprint. Not only that, the Prestige Keys can be used to unlock exclusive and legacy content in the Prestige Shop.

With icons and banners from all the Call of Duty titles from the past, it’s a great way to pick up some nostalgic cosmetics. On top of this, there are even blueprints available to pick up that are regularly updated with each season.

So, there you have it, that’s exactly how the Prestige System works in Black Ops Cold War Season 6. Now, you don’t lose any content by progressing, there’s no reason not to Prestige and pick up the exclusive rewards on offer.