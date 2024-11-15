Black Ops 6 “pacifist” reveals how they Prestiged without getting a single kill

One Black Ops 6 player has managed to Prestige without getting a single kill by mastering what they call a “pacifist” gameplay style.

Call of Duty players have settled well into Black Ops 6, the newest installment in the beloved franchise, offering plenty of new content for everyone to dive into.

As expected, hardcore players have wasted no time grinding to get to Prestige and cement their status as a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

The way to achieve Prestige is by performing well in Multiplayer which usually involves lots of killing, and in turn, nets you as much XP as possible. Yet one Black Ops 6 player has achieved this impressive feat without getting a single kill.

Redditor Pilgore first shared the news of their unique Prestige tactics on the platform. The post exploded immediately, and fellow Black Ops 6 players commented on how “impressive” this achievement was.

Alongside the caption, “Pacifism will always be a legitimate strategy”, Pilgore revealed his in-game stats after reaching Prestige 1, which confirmed he had done so with a 0.00 K/D after playing 111 games.

But how did he manage to hit Prestige without getting a single kill? In an interview with IGN, he broke down his tactics step by step.

First and foremost, his main focus is playing the objective throughout the match. He also constantly deploys the Spy Cam Tactical equipment and Scrambler Field Upgrade, thereby accumulating points throughout.

From there, he calls in his three Scorestreaks, UAV, CUAV, and HARP, whenever they become available for additional points. The final piece to his “pacifist” gameplay is to take down any enemy scorestreaks as soon as they are activated in each game.

This is not the first time Pilgore has taken this route in a Call of Duty title. In fact, he has managed to hit Prestige in Cold War, Vanguard, and Modern Warfare 3 following the same tactics.

“I enjoyed playing that way so I just kept on going,” Pilgore revealed before adding, “I’ve gotten much better at being careful after doing this for 51 Prestiges now. There’s almost no worry of it happening this game as the Spy Cam has replaced Decoys for me.”

Dexerto / Activision Scorestreaks are vital to earning XP quickly without getting any kills in BO6.

And while you’d assume that not getting a single kill would inhibit your ability to earn XP and elongate the process to achieving Prestige, Pilgmore admitted, “Earning XP doing this is much better than you’d think.”

“I consistently get at least 7,000 score a match,” he said. “My tactics haven’t really changed over the years. I experimented with different loadouts but the main gameplay has been the same.”

When finally asked if he had any intentions of changing his approach to playing Call of Duty games, Pilgore explained that he would “keep going until [he] gets a kill or gets bored.”