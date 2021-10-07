Warzone Ghost perk is broken and ruining matches in Season 6

Following the Season 6 update, Warzone’s Ghost perk appears to be glitching in public matches and still showing users on the radar.

Warzone’s Season 6 update has finally arrived and as always, Raven Software has added a variety of exciting content for players to check out.

Whether it’s the reworked Gulag, the upcoming Halloween event, or the two new weapons available to customize and use, there is definitely no shortage of impressive additions.

However, as seen with the majority of Warzone updates, Season 6 didn’t come without its fair share of bugs, and one of the most frustrating issues is affecting the Ghost perk.

Advertisement

For an unknown reason, players who have selected the Ghost perk are occasionally showing up on the radar, rendering it completely useless.

Warzone glitch makes Ghost perk completely useless

Back in July, some players in private lobbies were noticing that Ghost wasn’t working as intended, with enemies showing up on the radar who were supposedly running the perk.

Warzone streamer Jessie Cooks even experienced the issue in the $75k Twitch Rivals event, where despite picking up her Ghost loadout, she was eliminated by a squad who knew her exact location from a UAV.

Although this was a huge issue, it only appeared to be present in private lobbies. That was until the Season 6 update, where the patch seems to have introduced the issue to public matches.

Advertisement

100 Thieves’ Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren took the time to explain the issue on Twitter, showing an example of the glitch occurring in one of his games which nearly caused him and his teammate to wipe.

The private match ghost glitch is now also in public matches. Here's a video explaining everything and what happened (it's different to the players showing up out of range of the UAV): pic.twitter.com/5eNtwT7iXd — 100T Tommey (@Tommey) October 6, 2021

As you can see in Tommey’s clip, from his POV there are multiple opponents in the area, but his teammate has no indication of the enemy’s location.

This is a serious issue, as it renders the Ghost perk completely useless and makes UAV’s even more powerful, as there are very few ways to stay undetected.

It’s safe to say this is a major Warzone glitch and Raven will need to address this issue as soon as possible, especially with the number of tournaments taking place all the time.