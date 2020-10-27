 Black Ops Cold War preorder guide: Editions, bonuses, cross-gen, more - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War preorder guide: Editions, bonuses, cross-gen, more

Published: 27/Oct/2020 5:49 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 6:11

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War artwork
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War is almost upon us and if you’re struggling to keep on top of the many different versions, early in-game bonuses, and even cross-gen features, we’ve got you covered.

Treyarch’s next mainline entry in the Call of Duty series is fast approaching. After a record-shattering Alpha, followed by an equally impressive Beta, it’s clear that we’re in store for one of the biggest releases in franchise history.

More players are eager to drop into the action than ever before, but preordering can be a bit confusing. There are multiple unique versions of the game that span across five platforms. For veterans and newcomers alike, it can be easy to lose track of what’s included with each edition.

If you’re wondering which to preorder, we’ve got you covered. Below is a complete rundown of every version of Black Ops Cold War.

When does Black Ops Cold War release?

Treyarch’s next big release is launching on Friday, November 13, 2020. Black Ops Cold War will be available across more platforms than many previous releases. Current-gen players can hop in on day one across the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Meanwhile, those with next-gen consoles from day one can access the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X + S. Of course, PC gamers will also be getting in on the fun as well.

Regardless of where you’re playing or where your friends are playing, everyone can still team up. Treyarch has confirmed that Black Ops Cold War will feature cross-platform and cross-generation play for all multiplayer modes as well as Zombies.

Digital Black Ops Cold War editions

It can be easy to lose track of what content and which features are included with the many different versions of Black Ops Cold War. Some come with weapon Blueprints while others come with the ability to play across multiple platforms.

To keep things simple, it’s worth bearing in mind that there are three main versions of the game. If you’re playing on PC, it couldn’t be simpler. Though if you’re a console gamer, things get a bit muddled due to the new generation of hardware.

Below is a full table of what you need to know. From preorder bonuses to the exact features and content provided with each version, use this as a guide before putting your money down.

PlayStation Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Cross-Gen Bundle Ultimate Edition
PS4 version of the game Included Included Included
PS5 version of the game PS4 version playable through backwards compatibility Included Included
Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included Included
Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included Included
Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included
Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

Xbox Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Cross-Gen Bundle Ultimate Edition
Xbox One version of the game Included Included Included
Xbox Series X + S versions of the game Xbox One version playable through backwards compatibility Included Included
Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included Included
Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included Included
Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included
Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

PC Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Ultimate Edition
PC version of the game Included Included
Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included
Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included
Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included
Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

Physical Black Ops Cold War editions

If you prefer to snag a physical copy of Black Ops Cold War, there are some unique details to keep in mind. With many digital versions of the game, cross-platform functionality is built-in. If you opt for a disc, however, an extra cost is associated with unlocking this cross-gen feature.

For example, if you buy a physical copy for the PS4 but want to play on PS5 in 2021, you’ll have to pay $10. It gets even more complicated if you purchase a physical copy for next-gen and want to revert back for whatever reason.

Below is a complete list of details to be wary of before buying a physical copy of Black Ops Cold War.

  • PS4 Standard Physical edition can upgrade to PS5 for $10.
  • PS5 Standard Physical edition only comes with the PS5 version. 
  • Xbox One Physical Standard edition cannot upgrade to Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series X Standard Physical edition includes Xbox One copy
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
Black Ops Cold War has three unique versions across five different platforms.

So there you have it, everything there is to know about the various editions of Black Ops Cold War. Options are almost always a good thing and there’s plenty to choose from to fit your ideal CoD experience. 

Call of Duty

Sources: 100 Thieves acquire OpTic’s CDL spot, represented as LA Thieves

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:23 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 21:25

by Albert Petrosyan
Eric Ananmalay/ESPAT Media

100 Thieves Call of Duty League OpTic Gaming

Sources have told Dexerto that 100 Thieves are entering the Call of Duty League by purchasing the spot previously held by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles.

After initially declining to invest in a slot for the Call of Duty League’s inaugural 2020 season, 100 Thieves are re-entering CoD esports after all for the 2021 campaign and beyond.

The spot that had been OpTic Gaming Los Angeles’ has now transferred ownership to the prominent esports organization, and sources have reported that 100T will rebrand the team to LA Thieves.

Immortals Gaming Club, which had purchased OpTic Gaming and one of two Los Angeles CDL franchise spots, recently sold the Green Wall back to Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, who will remain in control of the brand.

OpTic Gaming LA
CDL
The OpTic Gaming Los Angeles franchise will end after just one season of competing in the CDL.

At this time, it’s not yet clear whether the league will allow H3CZ to rebrand his Chicago Huntsmen franchise to OpTic. Since he’s already the CEO of Huntsmen, his reacquisition of the OpTic brand meant that control of one of the two teams would eventually have to change hands once again.

According to recent reports from Esports Talk, the CDL was taking the stance that franchises should remain tied to the cities they were initially founded in. Thus, if H3CZ and NRG wanted their team to take on the OpTic Gaming insignia, they would have to sell the Huntsmen spot and move their Call of Duty operations to Los Angeles.

However, in those same reports, it was indicated that despite their initial unwillingness to enter the CDL, 100 Thieves and CEO Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag acquiring a spot was not totally out of the question, and now it’s come to fruition.

100 Thieves Call of Duty
MLG
While brief, 100 Thieves’ first stint in competitive Call of Duty was a highly successful one.

While brief, 100 Thieves’ first stint in Call of Duty esports was a very successful one; the team captured two major trophies in the then-called CoD World League and finished second in the CWL World Championship.

100T’s team became a fan-favorite, and when Nadeshot announced that they’d be leaving the esport due to the transition to franchising, many were left disappointed, especially considering Haag’s extensive CoD background.

The only question that remains now is concerning their roster – whether or not Nadeshot or his org will want to make any personnel changes remains to be seen, but if not, many will still expect the team to be a contender, considering that three of the four players are top-tier with championship experience.

LA THIEVES’ EXPECTED 2021 CDL ROSTER:

  • Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat
  • Kenny ‘Kuavo’ Williams
  • Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly
  • Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan
100 Thieves Call of Duty
MLG
CoD stars SlasheR and Kenny are returning to 100 Thieves as members of LA Thieves.

For SlasheR and Kenny, this will be their second stint with 100T after previously featuring for the org in its lone season of competition. Similarly, General Manager Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders is also returning to the red and black after leaving them for OpTic when the org parted ways from CoD esports.

As always, we will continue to update this story and bring you the latest as more information becomes available.