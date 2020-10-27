Black Ops Cold War preorder guide: Editions, bonuses, cross-gen, more - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War is almost upon us and if you’re struggling to keep on top of the many different versions, early in-game bonuses, and even cross-gen features, we’ve got you covered.

Treyarch’s next mainline entry in the Call of Duty series is fast approaching. After a record-shattering Alpha, followed by an equally impressive Beta, it’s clear that we’re in store for one of the biggest releases in franchise history.

More players are eager to drop into the action than ever before, but preordering can be a bit confusing. There are multiple unique versions of the game that span across five platforms. For veterans and newcomers alike, it can be easy to lose track of what’s included with each edition.

If you’re wondering which to preorder, we’ve got you covered. Below is a complete rundown of every version of Black Ops Cold War.

When does Black Ops Cold War release?

Treyarch’s next big release is launching on Friday, November 13, 2020. Black Ops Cold War will be available across more platforms than many previous releases. Current-gen players can hop in on day one across the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Meanwhile, those with next-gen consoles from day one can access the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X + S. Of course, PC gamers will also be getting in on the fun as well.

Regardless of where you’re playing or where your friends are playing, everyone can still team up. Treyarch has confirmed that Black Ops Cold War will feature cross-platform and cross-generation play for all multiplayer modes as well as Zombies.

Digital Black Ops Cold War editions

It can be easy to lose track of what content and which features are included with the many different versions of Black Ops Cold War. Some come with weapon Blueprints while others come with the ability to play across multiple platforms.

To keep things simple, it’s worth bearing in mind that there are three main versions of the game. If you’re playing on PC, it couldn’t be simpler. Though if you’re a console gamer, things get a bit muddled due to the new generation of hardware.

Below is a full table of what you need to know. From preorder bonuses to the exact features and content provided with each version, use this as a guide before putting your money down.

PlayStation Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Cross-Gen Bundle Ultimate Edition PS4 version of the game Included Included Included PS5 version of the game PS4 version playable through backwards compatibility Included Included Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included Included Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included Included Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

Xbox Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Cross-Gen Bundle Ultimate Edition Xbox One version of the game Included Included Included Xbox Series X + S versions of the game Xbox One version playable through backwards compatibility Included Included Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included Included Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included Included Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

PC Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Ultimate Edition PC version of the game Included Included Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

Physical Black Ops Cold War editions

If you prefer to snag a physical copy of Black Ops Cold War, there are some unique details to keep in mind. With many digital versions of the game, cross-platform functionality is built-in. If you opt for a disc, however, an extra cost is associated with unlocking this cross-gen feature.

For example, if you buy a physical copy for the PS4 but want to play on PS5 in 2021, you’ll have to pay $10. It gets even more complicated if you purchase a physical copy for next-gen and want to revert back for whatever reason.

Below is a complete list of details to be wary of before buying a physical copy of Black Ops Cold War.

PS4 Standard Physical edition can upgrade to PS5 for $10.

PS5 Standard Physical edition only comes with the PS5 version.

Xbox One Physical Standard edition cannot upgrade to Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X Standard Physical edition includes Xbox One copy

So there you have it, everything there is to know about the various editions of Black Ops Cold War. Options are almost always a good thing and there’s plenty to choose from to fit your ideal CoD experience.