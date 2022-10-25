How to play Modern Warfare 2 at 120FPS on PS5: Settings explained

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Modern Warfare 2 is expected to be fans’ only new release for two years.

Modern Warfare 2 can be player at 120FPS on the PlayStation 5 with just a few simple settings enabled. Here’s how to get the most out of the latest CoD title and play at the maximum frame rate.

With Modern Warfare 2 now in the spotlight, players are getting familiar with not only all the new content, but new settings as well. From the best controller layouts to optimal audio settings and even FOV changes, there’s plenty to wrap your head around.

So if you’re looking to optimize the game and ensure your performance is the best it can be, one of the most important steps is to boost your frames per second (FPS). While previous games were limited on console due to the dated hardware, Modern Warfare 2 is capable of reaching up to 120FPS thanks to the PS5.

Here’s a full breakdown of what you need to know in order to play Modern Warfare 2 at 120FPS.

How to enable 120FPS in Modern Warfare 2

First things first, it may seem obvious, but it’s crucial your display supports gameplay at 120FPS or above. Only television screens or monitors with 120Hz refresh rates or more can feed the information through fast enough. Thus, if your current display only supports 60Hz, this won’t work for you.

If you’ve got the right display for the job and Modern Warfare 2 is installed, simply head to the settings menu on the PS5 home screen. From there, scroll down to the Screen and Video tab and look for the ‘120 Hz Output’ option. Set this to ‘Automatic’ and you’re good to go. That’s all there is to it.

PlayStation Enabling this PS5 setting allows you to play Modern Warfare 2 at 120FPS.

Here is a step-by-step breakdown to keep things clear:

Access your PS5 settings on the home screen. Scroll down to the Screen and Video tab. Look for the ‘120Hz Output’ option. Select ‘Automatic.’ Boot up Modern Warfare 2 and 120FPS will be enabled.

While this should work for the vast majority of PS5 players on MW2, some did encounter issues during the beta for the game. To fix this, players had to delete their save data for the Modern Warfare 2 Beta app – meaning a similar solution might be required for the full game.

Once it’s all setup, your game should be running smoother than ever thanks to the 120FPS setting. Gunplay will feel snappier, movement should look better, and the overall experience will be more seamless than before.