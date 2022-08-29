How to get Warzone’s Al-Asad Operator bundle: MW2 pre-order bonus

Activision announced the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle, instantly available for Warzone and Vanguard players after pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2 digitally.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available for pre-order before its October 28 release date. Players have a choice between the Standard Edition for $70 or the vault edition, which costs $109.99

Players who pre-order the game digitally have full access to the Campaign one week early, starting on October 20, and access to the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta as well.

Activision added another digital pre-order perk, bringing back a famous villain from Call of Duty 4 and Modern Warfare Remastered.

Activision Pre-ordering any version of Modern Warfare 2 provides early access to the Beta.

How to get Warzone’s Al-Asaad Operator bundle

Call of Duty’s official Twitter account revealed the Khaled Al-Asad operator bundle, featuring two legendary Operator skins, two Legendary Weapon Blueprints, and more unannounced content.

Digitally preordering the Standard or Vault Edition instantly grants players access to the Bundle.

Al-Asad first appeared in CoD 4 as the primary antagonist. He joined the OpFor revolutionary movement in Saudi Arabia and became the group’s commander. Al-Asad led a successful coup d’état, but power for hunger drove the United States to send forces to overthrow his regime.

Captain Price deployed on the said mission and eventually kills Al-Asad. Warzone Season 5 revolves around villains making one final Last Stand.

MW2 Vault Edition pre-order bonuses

With the Al-Asaad addition, here’s everything the Vault Edition offers:

Early Access to the Open Beta

Red Team 141 Operator pack

4 Operators: Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price

FJX Cinder – First-Ever Weapon Vault

Battle Pass (1 Season) + 50 Tier skips

Final Judgemnt Bundle

Ghost Legacy Pack

Khaled Al-Asad Bundle

Activision previously confirmed Warzone and Vanguard cosmetic items do not carry over to Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.