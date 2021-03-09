NICKMERCS creates FFAR Warzone class "way better" than the meta - Dexerto

Twitch and YouTube star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has got an FFAR loadout for Warzone that he believes is “way better” and faster than the current meta.

Ever since Warzone launched a year ago as a part of Modern Warfare, players have been in a race to find the next best thing in terms of a loadout.

The meta is always in flux, going from snipers with thermal scopes attached to SMGs and tactical rifles in the span of a few updates.

Content creators are typically at the forefront of these changes, but they don’t always conform to the meta – sticking with what they trust. That appears to have helped NICKMERCS shape his FFAR loadout for Cold War Season 2.

In his March 8 video, the FaZe Clan member noted that his fans had been imploring him to try out the new meta attachments for his different loadouts – especially for his FFAR. However, after testing it out, he isn’t feeling it.

“I was giving a shot because the whole community was telling me, Nick this is what you’ve got to use, but its just not what I like on my FFAR class, it’s just not it,” he said. “I’ve been playing with this new FFAR class which is kind of like my old one, and I like it way more, way better than what y’all had me using. It’s faster, it feels easier to control.”

Instead of the meta, Nick is using what he thinks is best – an agency suppressor, a 21.2 Ranger barrel, 50 Salvo round fast mag, and Raider Stock. Though, he is switching things up and using the Infiltrator Grip.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 21.2 Ranger barrel

: 21.2 Ranger barrel Underbarrel : Infiltrator Grip

: Infiltrator Grip Ammo : 50 Salvo round fast mag

: 50 Salvo round fast mag Stock: Raider Stock

Of course, future updates might impact Nick’s class and make his favorite attachments pretty useless.

However, until we reach that point, he’s going against the meta and using what he feels comfortable with.