How to carry two Wonder Weapons in CoD Outbreak Zombies - Dexerto

If you’re annoyed by the fact that you can’t use both the RAI-K 84 and Ray Gun Wonder Weapons at the same time then you should know that a glitch is allowing Black Ops Cold War Outbreak players to get around that restriction.

Restrictions have been in place for Wonder Weapons for the longest time now. One of the most notable is the fact that players can’t really use the Ray Gun or variants of the Ray Gun together, as that would allow for some very OP gameplay scenarios and could essentially guarantee high rounds without even trying.

While that restriction hasn’t been implemented into Black Ops Cold War with its previous Zombies maps due to the fact that each one only contained one variant of the highly sought-after weapon. Now, with Outbreak, both the Ray Gun and the RAI K-84 are available and because the latter is a variant of the former, the restriction has now been put back in place.

Now, a glitch discovered by the community is allowing players to override that restriction and get both. Here’s how you can do it for yourself.

Carrying both the Ray Gun & RAI K-84

Unfortunately, holding both weapons isn’t quite as simple as it might seem on paper and involves players spending a lot of points and having a lot of luck.

Of course, it should also be made abundantly clear that as far as we know, this is a bug so this could change at any moment in time and Treyarch could patch this without warning. That being said, if you still want to hold both weapons in Outbreak, here’s what you need to do:

Find a Ray Gun or RAI K-84 Go over the Pack-a-Punch machine and hold the Ray Gun or RAI K-84 (make sure you have a secondary as well) As you open the Pack-a-Punch menu, switch your weapon and then upgrade it (this should give you two versions of the same Wonder Weapon, one upgraded and one normal) Find the other Wonder Weapon that you don’t have and then pick it up You should then have both available to use

As far as we can tell, this works because you can only exchange each Wonder Weapon with each other if you have it equipped. Because you would technically have it equipped at the time, the game probably doesn’t think that anything’s wrong.

Still, this might be fixed in the near future so if you’re going to use it then you may want to use it quickly. Only time will tell if/when Treyarch does something about it.